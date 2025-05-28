Happy Birthday Les Paul, Waukesha’s Wizard of Sound

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Les Paul Les Paul

The world had gotten noisier by the third decade of the last century and guitars, those softly strummed string instruments, were getting harder to hear over the din of club patrons and orchestras. Les Paul was among the pioneers who realized that guitars could be amplified, and he lent his name to the Les Paul Gibson, an instrument that became much admired by rock musicians in the late 20th century.

Paul was born in Waukesha, and it’s only fitting that his hometown is the site for marking his 110th birthday. Aside from the tinkering on his workbench that encouraged the development of the electric guitar, Paul was among the first musicians to recognize the potential of recording tape—not just for documenting a performance but for creating something impossible in a live setting. He proved his point with the 1951 multi-tracked hit recorded with his wife, singer Mary Ford. “How High the Moon” featured what sounded like a dozen Pauls and a dozen Fords, a breakthrough toward the future of recorded music.

Sue Baker, the Les Paul Foundation’s program director, penned a short biography, Les Paul Celebrating 110 Years, with photographs and conversations between the author and the guitarist. The booklet will be on sale for $7 at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha, beginning June 6.

Several events have been scheduled to commemorate Paul’s birthday.

Thursday, June 5, 6-7 p.m.

Les Paul’s Virtual Birthday

Educators are invited to participate in this online session, which includes trivia, fun, and music. The session is facilitated by Les Paul Foundation’s Education Coordinator Julie Palkowski. Register at: tinyurl.com/yc235eff.

Friday, June 6, 6:30– 9 p.m.

Friday Night Live, Main Street in Downtown Waukesha.

Visit the booth for the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum to learn more about Les Paul and the other exhibits, the Research Center and the many programs offered at the museum in this free event.

Saturday, June 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Free Day at the Museum, Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha

Explore the museum’s extensive Les Paul exhibit covering his experiments with his mother’s player piano to perfecting the Gibson Les Paul solid body electric guitar.

Throughout the day the museum staff will demonstrate two of Paul’s eccentric instruments, the Les Paulverizer and Log re-creations made by VJ Manzo and his students from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. Visitors are invited to take free Les Paul Maker Kits to explore how sound works.

Tuesday, June 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum, 101 W. Main St., Waukesha, Lunch and Learn: Behind the Scenes with Les Paul

Meet the “Wizard of Waukesha” through stories from his friend Sue Baker from New York’s Les Paul Foundation. Glimpse the musician, inventor, father, husband, the boy who chased sound through 36 gold records and the invention of modern recording. Tickets are available at: https://waukeshacountymuseum.org/events/

Saturday, June 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Discovery World, 500 Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Hands-on Activities

Join Civic Music MKE, Girls Rock MKE, Kaltron Synthesizers to follow Les’ story from his humble beginnings in Wisconsin to his travels around the world. Stop by the Les Paul House of Sound exhibit between 11 a.m.–1 p.m. to participate in activities exploring sound, music and design facilitated by Les Paul Foundation’s education coordinator, Julie Palkowski. Create your very own DIY Guitar project in the Kohl’s Design It! Lab. Included in price of admission. No registration required.

Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Discovery World, 500 Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Guided Tours of the Les Paul House of Sound.

Tour the Les Paul House of Sound with the Les Paul Foundation’s Sue Baker. Hear stories and learn trivia from someone who heard the tales from the Wizard himself. Tours will be at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. And don’t miss special interactive workshops hosted by First Stage. Included with price of admission. No registration required.