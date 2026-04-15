Lake Geneva’s Gilded Age History

× Expand Photo by Teemu08 - Wikimedia Commons Younglands - Lake Geneva mansion Younglands, the mansion built by Otto Young in Lake Geneva, also known as Stone Manor (2011)

For well over 100 years, Lake Geneva has served as a relaxing getaway for urban dwellers from both Chicago and Milwaukee. Its appeal comes down to an accessible combination of gilded age history and tourist atmosphere. Proximity also helps. Lake Geneva sits roughly 75 miles north of Chicago and only about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

Then, there is the legacy appeal. Many residents of Chicago and Milwaukee grew up visiting Lake Geneva, returning year after year for family trips or romantic weekends. That repeat exposure built an emotional loyalty. More than just a destination, Lake Geneva became a kind of a cultural habit, where people know what type of experience they are in for. There can be something new when exploring the old, a psychological factor, familiarity combined with tradition.

The lake itself is a deep, spring-fed, glacial lake with translucent water, stretching about 5,200 acres. Its recreational appeal includes swimming, boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing. But there is fascinating historic angle in the grand old estates and manicured lakefront lawns that once circled the lake. Some still do. A feeling reminiscent of peak age wealth from long ago.

For me, Lake Geneva’s appeal has always been the cultural history, an aristocratic Chicago pedigree that gives it a certain cachet. After the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that destroyed 17,000 buildings and left 100,000 people without homes, wealthy Chicago families escaped to Lake Geneva.

They built summer mansions with ornate stylings. They traveled north via the Chicago & North Western Railway, which first featured extended service to Lake Geneva in July 1871. In each spring from then on, the Chicago travelers would come up by train. Horse drawn wagons would take them down to the wharf. Their steamer trunks would be loaded onto boats, and their yachts would take them to their mansions overlooking the lake.

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Through the 1880s, many more prominent Chicago families fled the big city and erected summer homes near the lake while the city of Chicago was being rebuilt. They were escaping the dirt and smoke of the crowded city.

Many of these families fell in love with the area. They bought lakefront property and commissioned renowned architects to design large summer estates. And for many of those people, the fortunes that funded these projects were rooted in the railroad industry. Several of the earliest lakefront property owners were railroad executives, industry attorneys, and capitalists who counted railroads among their investments. The railroad transformed the Lake Geneva area from a small community of pioneer settlers to the summer playground of the affluent.

For the next couple generations, the landed gentry kept coming and developed more picturesque houses. That grandeur history never really faded. The town carries an air of old-money elegance alongside its more casual tourism. There are still upscale resorts like Grand Geneva and Abbey Resort, fine dining, and boutique shopping, but also a lively downtown that caters to visitors who want a public beach, T shirt culture and outdoor activities.

Transformation into an Affluent Resort (1871–1900)

Janet Ewing is the Director of Admissions for the Geneva Lake Museum in downtown Lake Geneva. She told me, “Back the early 1870s, there were very few roads, and so the railroad became the main way to access this area.”

Ewing and I were seated in the Geneva Lake Museum conference room along with the librarian and historian, Helen Brandt. The substantial complex features a brick-paved Main Street of yesteryear, lined with facsimile rooms of the old homes and businesses of everyday life from “days gone by.”

“In 1888, the railroad added a spur to reach Williams Bay on the lake’s northwest end,” Brandt said. “This allowed the Chicago summer commuters to take their private yachts out to their estates.”

Ewing added, “Boating was the main form of transportation around the lake. Boats would make deliveries, furniture and construction materials for building the mansions.”

I was aware that Lake Geneva has been referred to as the "Newport of the West,” a premier Gilded Age retreat for Chicago’s elite. I suggested we talk about several of the historic Chicago entrepreneurs who built summer mansions on or near Lake Geneva.

In 1856, Dr Philip Maxwell built the Maxwell Mansion, the first true mansion near the lake. It is now a hotel.

Brandt: The Maxwell mansion was a block up the hill from the lake shore but close to downtown. Dr Maxwell is considered to be the father of Lake Geneva. He owned much of the land around his mansion.

Ewing: Back then, very few mansions were built along the lake. Most were set well back from the lake shore.

Brandt: There was a path running all the way around the north shore, the Potawatomi Trail, and you could see it on the mailboat ride. Even today, mail is delivered by boat. The mail carriers jump from boat to dock, drop the mail, and jump back on the boat while it’s still moving.

Shelton Sturges was a grain elevator heir. He built the first major mansion, Maple Lawn, in 1870.

Brandt: Three Sturgis brothers were involved in the grain elevator business in Chicago. The Sturgis family was instrumental in Lake Geneva history. In 1871, Mary Sturgis and her husband, George Sturgis, had a white frame farmhouse on Main Street. In 1894, she donated her farmhouse to be the first public library. Another brother, Buckingham Sturgis, built his estate on the top of a hill near town. It is now a subdivision called Sturwood.

George Dunlap was responsible for bringing the railroad to Lake Geneva from Chicago. In 1875, he built a summer estate for his family that he named “The Moorings.” It later became Stone Manor built by Otto Young in 1899. Stone Manor still stands and is the largest mansion on the lake, a big tourist attraction.

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Brandt: Very large. 50 rooms, four floors. It had a rooftop garden, bowling alley and a dining table that sat 100. Otto Young and his wife died in the early 1900s, and Stone Manor has gone through a succession of owners. For instance, Mr. Dilmeyer had the big house all to himself for 20 or 30 years. It had also been a gourmet restaurant. Tina Trahan, the wife of the STARZ TV network executive, now owns the property.

Ewing: Stone Manor is still standing. I’ve been inside Stone Manor. Tina Trahan has desecrated the place, painting all the walls white.

The Wrigleys made big money off the chewing gum company, the Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Building. They built the Wrigley Estate near the lake.

Ewing: The Wrigley family originally owned one mile of lakeshore here. People called it “The Wrigley Mile.” Now, it’s a collection of six properties, the most lake frontage currently on Lake Geneva.

Brandt: At one point, the Wrigleys owned all of Catalina Island in the Pacific Ocean off Los Angeles

Julian Rumsey was a former Chicago mayor. He built his summer estate, Shadow Hill, in 1872 as a refuge immediately following the Chicago Fire.

Brandt: Shadow Hill is gone now, but it once was the second mansion actually built on the lake and one of the largest. Shadow Hill was located on the eastern shore, the north woods side. Eventually, the Wrigleys took over the property.

Henry Strong was a prominent railroad attorney and president of the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad. He built Northwoodside in 1876.

Ewing: The home was constructed in the Exotic Revival style, gabled clapboard, wide bracketed eaves, and leaded-glass windows, a kind of Swiss architecture look

Brandt: Henry’s hobby was playing the organ. He built a separate building on the side lawn just for his huge pipe organ. On Sunday afternoons, he would give organ recitals. Northwoodside later became part of the Wrigley estate.

Levi Leiter was a co-founder of what became Marshall Field & Co., the Chicago department store. In 1880, he built Linden Lodge.

Brandt: The house had 37 rooms. Funny story. Levi had too many trespassers on his property. He purchased a large Jersey bull who ran freely around the landscape and chased away tourists. Eventually, the bull could not distinguish between the invited and uninvited guests. The bull got fenced in.

Ewing: Levi had three daughters, and one daughter married an English lord, who kind of ran the country of India.

Mary Leiter (1870–1906) was an American heiress who became a prominent British aristocrat upon marrying George Curzon, the Viceroy of India. She held the title of Baroness Curzon of Kedleston and served as Vicereine of India, the highest political rank attained by an American woman

Conrad Seipp built Black Point Estate in 1888 as a Queen Anne style mansion. It remains one of the best-preserved examples of Gilded Age life.

Ewing: The Black Point Estate is now a state-owned museum, and you can get there by boat for a tour. You have to climb up 100 steps.

James Hobarr Moore built an enormous estate on the south shore just outside of town in 1900. He named it Loramoor in honor of his wife, Lora.

Ewing: The estate contained 32 different structures on 133 acres. The horse barn could house 60 horses. Inside, the main house had 27 rooms over three floors, and a full-length veranda across the lake side of the home.

Brandt: At one time, Loramoor had been the largest property on the lake. James even had a huge horse racecourse on the land. In 1951, the estate was purchased by the Franciscan Friars, and they kept it up beautifully.

Richard Teller Crane owned the famous Chicago metalworks and Crane plumbing fixture company. He came to Lake Geneva in 1879 and built JerseyHurst.

Ewing: JerseyHurst was also a large farm. For people to live on these large estates, they had to have farms to grow their own food. They had cattle, horses and chickens. This also created employment for people in the area, household staff, gardeners, farm workers, carpenters, potters.

Brandt: You had to be self-sufficient back then. There was no place to go shopping.

Ewing: The landowners would keep blocks of ice in the basements to refrigerate their food. The ice also cooled the rest of the house.

Brandt: In those olden days, we had two ice cutting businesses. They would cut big ice blocks from Lake Geneva to be transported to Chicago on the Chicago Northwestern Train. The lake is very pure.

At one time, the Maytag family owned the historic Ceylon Court estate on Lake Geneva, the 18,000-square-foot mansion originally built for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.

Ewing: Originally, Frank Chandler’s wife purchased the Ceylon Temple from the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair where it was displayed. She had the Temple dismantled and brought to Lake Geneva, then reassembled by Ceylon craftsmen. It was built with only pegs and dovetails, no screws. Many years later, it was torched and burned due to termite infestation.

Was there a common style of architecture or interior design?

Brandt: Yes, there were a variety of styles, almost a competition between wealthy families. Because that is how those people showed off their money.

Most houses where multi storied with tall rooms and tall windows, grand staircases and magnificent porches. Some featured Gothic tracery, ornate fireplaces, wall murals, stained glass windows, and traditional art. There were parlor rooms and stone columns. There were tributes to Europeans with royal titles.

Ewing: The rich Europeans and royalty were the rich Americans’ models for clothing style, art and architecture.