Lightning and Thunder: Song Sung True

Two decades after his death, Claire Sardina is the first one to tell you she has never really gotten over the passing of her husband Mike in 2006. The couple performed a popular Neil Diamond tribute show under the names Lightning and Thunder. In 2008 a documentary film, Song Sung Blue, chronicled the unique journey of two talented Milwaukee musicians who rose from near obscurity to become a hugely successful attraction in the Midwest. One of their biggest fans was Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder.

Expand © Focus Features Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman - song Sunflue (2025) Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in 'Song Sung Blue' (2025)

This past Christmas Day saw the release of a major musical film based on the documentary and the Sardinas’ lives. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman starred as Claire and Mike in the film also titled Song Sung Blue. Artistic liberties and corner-cutting allowed director Craig Brewer to skillfully condense 17 years into a two-and-a-half-hour film.

Mike Sardina was a Vietnam vet and an alcoholic who had managed sobriety for 20 years. He already had a solo act built around Neil Diamond’s songs and sometimes did an acoustical version of one at an AA meeting. Mike was in a group that featured an Elvis tribute, a salute to Buddy Holly, and a variety of other cover acts. At an agonizingly slow speed, Mike built a small following who enjoyed his Diamond tribute shows.

Expand Photo courtesy of Claire Sardina Clair and Mike Sardina - Lightning and Thunder Claire and Mike Sardina

At one show he refused to pinch-hit for an absent performer because it called for him to wear a Hawaiian shirt and sing “Tiny Bubble” like Don Ho. Mike lost his job that day, but the sting of unemployment vanished when he met Claire Stingl, a singer and keyboard player with a voice that recalled the late Patsy Cline. There was instant musical chemistry and Mike suggested they perform as a duo. Romantic feelings between them followed almost immediately.

Each had two children from previous relationships and bringing everyone together was like an episode of “The Brady Bunch.” Mike owned an inexpensive home near the airport that was 750 feet below jet planes that delivered 140 decibels during takeoffs and landings. At first things were tense in the household until the kids found they liked each other and some of the tension began to disappear. Finances were a different story. They couldn’t survive solely on the money they made as performers. Even with Mike holding down a second job as a mechanic, he was often unable to pay the mortgage and monthly bills. Negative comments from in-laws about trying to make in the music business didn’t help the chaos.

Expand Photo by Mary Jo Walicki - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Claire Sardina and Neil Diamond - 2008 Claire Sardina and Neil Diamond (2008)

Mike approached local music legend Mark Shurilla about a show with a horn section, professional costumes, and Claire next to him singing harmony. Most of Diamond’s songs were sung solo, but Mike added harmonies and duets for Claire. Calling themselves Lighting and Thunder, Mike and Claire performed regularly at clubs in Wisconsin cities. They were true professionals who delivered the same energy for 25 people at a Chinese restaurant as they did for 1,500 people in a theater.

In 1994 Mike and Claire were officially married in front of 1,000 fans during a set at the Wisconsin State Fair. Song Sung Blue, based on a 2008 documentary, puts the couple’s highs and lows over their 17-year-long career.

Tragedy Strikes

In 1999, an out-of-control car struck Claire, leaving her with severe injuries. Despite multiple surgeries, she lost her leg. Three months after the accident, Claire began performing again. “I’m a below-the-knee amputee,” she said. "But God didn’t take away my voice.” Mike and Claire rose to regional stardom in the 1990s, admired by super­fans like Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. In 1995, Lightning & Thunder performed with Pearl Jam at Summerfest. “There were 40,000 people singing ‘Forever in Blue Jeans,’” Claire said. The duo then performed several sold-out shows at Chicago’s House of Blues. “All due to Eddie and Pearl Jam,” Claire said.

Lighting and Thunder continued performing together until Mike, 55, died from a brain injury in 2006. “I knew he needed to see a doctor,” Claire said. “But he wouldn’t cancel our gig in Madison.”

In December 2025, Hugh Jackman and director Craig Brewer came to Milwaukee for the premiere of Song Sung Blue. It’s not often that a world-famous actor shows up in town and Jackson thrilled fans by serving ice cream at Kopp’s and introducing the film at the Oriental theater. The audience loved Jackman’s agelessly handsome face that looked as good in person as it did on film. Afterward Claire Sardina sang “Sweet Caroline” with Jackman at a Landmark Lanes celebration.