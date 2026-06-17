Many Milwaukee Braves Looked Unfavorably on the Team’s Relocation to Atlanta

× Expand Photo by Jahnke via Wikimedia Commons Milwaukee Braves (1960) Batting practice before a Milwaukee Braves game at Milwaukee County Stadium (c. 1960)

On October 21, 1964, the Milwaukee Braves Board of Directors voted 12-6 to move the franchise to Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves’ ownership, a collection of out-of-towners known in the Milwaukee press as “the Rover Boys,” (“Rover Boys” was the name of a series of popular children’s books about a group of mischievous boys), decided to move the team in pursuit of greener pastures. The city of Atlanta and surrounding Fulton County had agreed to build the Braves a brand-new stadium not far from its thriving downtown. Additionally, Atlanta served as a gateway to a multi-state southeastern marketplace that had no competition from other major professional sports franchises. Milwaukee, conversely, was hemmed in to the south by the Chicago clubs and to the northwest by the Minnesota Twins, who had relocated recently from Washington, D.C. Back in 1962, the Rover Boys tried to raise money by holding a pseudo-Green Bay Packer-style stock sale, but Wisconsin sports fans saw it for what it was—a cynical cash grab to recoup the millions they spent on the club.

It took another year for the move to Atlanta to come to fruition. Milwaukee County won a legal injunction against the relocation, forcing the Braves to play a “lame duck” season in Wisconsin. The 1965 season was an all-together unpleasant affair for the Milwaukee Braves. Fans, for the most part, boycotted the team, leading to consistently poor attendance numbers. Local sponsors pulled out on the club. Players and management alike faced abuse in the community. Eventually, Milwaukee County’s efforts at litigating the matter came to a judicial endpoint. Following the 1965 season, the Braves made their formal move to Atlanta.

Contemporary accounts indicate that there was a significant difference of opinion within the Braves’ locker room about the move. Veteran players tended to oppose the move. Future Hall of Famers Warren Spahn and Eddie Mathews, both of whom had spent their entire careers with the Braves, expressed their opposition to the franchise’s relocation. It turned out that Spahn, who was 43 at the time of the announcement, had already played his last game in a Braves uniform. He would split 1965 between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before retiring. Eddie Mathews soldiered on through the lame duck 1965 campaign and played for the Atlanta Braves in 1966. Mathews was, in fact, the only person in Braves history to play for the Boston, Milwaukee, and Atlanta iterations of the team.

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Several white southerners on the Braves roster expressed their enthusiasm for the team’s relocation to Georgia. These included left-handed pitcher Billy O’Dell, a native of South Carolina; William “Woody” Woodward, a Floridian; and the team’s manager, who grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. As it turned out, Woodward was the only one of them that spent substantial time in Atlanta. O’Dell was traded to Pittsburgh in June 1966, less than three months into the Braves’ first season in the South. The Braves fired Bragan as manager in August 1966. Woodward spent three years with the Atlanta Braves before being dealt to Cincinnati in a six-player deal in 1968.

Off to ‘Hotlanta’

Despite growing up in Brooklyn, 24-year-old catcher Joe Torre expressed great enthusiasm about moving to “Hotlanta,” which had developed a national reputation for its vibrant nightlife. Torre, who was a nine-time All Star as a player and went on to a Hall of Fame career as a manager, was known in Atlanta as one of the “Princes of Peachtree”—Peachtree Street is the main thoroughfare in downtown Atlanta, which was then filling up with skyscrapers and hotspots for young partygoers. For a time, Torre owned a nightclub in downtown Atlanta.

“I shed no tears about leaving Milwaukee,” Torre wrote in his memoir, Chasing the Dream. “I was ready to go to a more exciting city,” he continued. Torre’s sentiments seemed to have been shared by several younger players, whose primary interactions with Milwaukee came during the team’s challenging “lame duck” period in the city.

The most historically significant responses on the Milwaukee Braves roster to the team’s relocation came from two of its African American players, a reserve outfielder named Lee Maye and Hank Aaron, the perennial All-Star outfielder who would go on to become baseball’s all-time home run king. Both Maye and Aaron grew up in Alabama. They expressed differing levels of discomfort with the decision. Neither looked forward to the idea of returning to the Jim Crow South. Even as the expansion of professional sports muted regional differences in the United States, the willingness of Maye and Aaron to express their discomfort with the move made an important point. It made observers across the country aware that the movement of formerly northern institutions to southern states could have genuine consequences on the lives of the people subjected to these shifts.

Too Busy to Hate?

For its part, Atlanta had earned the reputation as “The City Too Busy to Hate” for its business-friendly atmosphere and relatively progressive racial attitudes (i.e. the city was no longer formally segregated while most of the remainder of the south continued in “massive resistance” to the Civil Rights Movement). Nevertheless, its location deep in the heart of the Dixie was more than enough to make both Maye and Aaron uncomfortable with the decision.

“I hope and pray we don’t go. I am positive we will face discrimination, and I have no intention of moving my wife down to Atlanta,” Maye told reporters after the October 21st announcement. He made several similar statements during the off-season. Maye would be traded before the team’s relocation but hardly to a better situation. During the 1965 season, the Braves sent Maye to Houston in exchange for two players. Houston, by comparison to Atlanta, was a much less progressive southern city, still mired at the time in segregation. Whether Maye’s trade to Houston was prompted by his statements about Atlanta remains a matter of dispute. After a short stint with the Houston Astros, Maye played for several more teams before retiring from Major League Baseball in 1971.

Lee Maye expressing his displeasure with the relocation was one thing. Hank Aaron, one of the faces of the Braves’ franchise, was something altogether different.

“I lived in the South, and I don’t want to live there again. “We can go anywhere in Milwaukee. I don’t know what would happen in Atlanta,” Aaron said after the announcement. In Milwaukee, his family was treated respectfully. His children attended integrated schools. He could and go as he pleased and as he liked. Aaron’s wife Barbara and his children had made many friends in Milwaukee. Atlanta was a giant question mark in his mind.

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Unlike Maye, though, Aaron did not say he refused to play in Atlanta.

The city of Atlanta and Braves management responded immediately to Aaron’s statement. African American leaders in Atlanta, including Whitney Young of the Urban League and Atlanta NAACP president C. Miles Smith, contacted Aaron and touted life in their city. They invited him for a visit to Atlanta, organized by the Braves organization, to show him that the city was very different from the Jim Crow South in which Aaron had been raised. Aaron’s subsequent visit to Atlanta was an elaborate dog-and-pony show in which the Braves star met virtually every major Black and white leader in the city, all of whom maintained the “City Too Busy to Hate” party line.

The visit persuaded Aaron that his family could make a life for themselves in Atlanta. He purchased a home in an affluent, predominately African American neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. This was far from the end of the story though. In many ways, Aaron struggled socially during his tenure as a player in Atlanta and longed, toward the end of his career, for a return to Milwaukee.

Aaron is a tremendously revered figure in Atlanta now, regarded as one of the most significant figures in the city’s history. To no small degree, Ted Turner played a prominent role in this transformation. When Turner bought the Braves in 1976, he brought Aaron back into the Braves organization (he worked primarily in scouting, which was Aaron’s desire) after an acrimonious separation following the 1974 season, which led to Aaron’s return to Milwaukee. Aaron finished his baseball career with the Brewers in 1975 and 1976.

Racist Taunts?

The reverence with which Aaron is regarded in Atlanta now masks the often-difficult relationship he had with the press, fans, and the Braves organization during his time in Atlanta. Aaron feuded with members of Atlanta’s print and broadcast media on several occasions over things they wrote or said. His wife heard racist taunts in the stands and was once temporarily placed under arrest by an Atlanta police officer for driving into the player’s parking lot. The security guard said he did not recognize Aaron’s wife and she disobeyed his order, entering the lot anyway.

Braves attendance proved lackluster in Atlanta, despite the great enthusiasm shown for the team upon their arrival in Georgia. While Hank Aaron was pursuing baseball’s all-time home run record, he often played in front of home crowds at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium of just a few thousand fans. On April 8, 1974, the night that Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, the game was nearly blacked out on local television because there were still unsold seats in the stadium. After Aaron’s record breaking 715th homerun in the second inning, the full stadium emptied out considerably. The crowd of more than 50,000 was down to around 10,000 by the time the game ended. Following the 1974 season, the Braves both refused to offer Aaron a new contract nor to put him in a position to play a significant role with the baseball side of the Braves organization, either with the big-league club or in scouting. He returned to Milwaukee for a victory lap with the Brewers, which capped off his remarkable career.

By the time Aaron returned to Milwaukee, a whole new generation of big leaguers had become aware of the strong support that players received in the Cream City. While the Braves’ relocation to Atlanta was an unenviable conclusion to the mostly joyful first tenure of big-league baseball in Milwaukee, the memory of the Milwaukee Braves and the city’s dogged pursuit of a replacement franchise led to establishment of the Brewers in 1970.