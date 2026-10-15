Milwaukee’s Forgotten Aviation Pioneer

Expand 'Stone Age Astronaut' by Liam Callanan

Mitchell International Airport, once known as Mitchell Field, is named for an aviation pioneer from Milwaukee, William “Billy” Mitchell. Milwaukee once had another airport, at the lakefront site now known as the Henry Maier Festival Park. It was called Maitland Field and was named for another early aviator from our city, the less remembered Lester Maitland.

Milwaukee writer Liam Callanan became interested in Maitland while researching an article on the city’s forgotten lakefront airfield for Milwaukee Magazine. His extensively researched biography on Maitland, Stone Age Astronaut, begins in the thrilling early years of human flight. Born in 1899, just four years before the Wright Brothers’ debut, Maitland grew up in Riverwest before moving to the East Side, where he attended Riverside High School. He probably witnessed the city’s “Aviators Sky Jubilee” on Memorial Day, 1912, advertised as a “3 ring aerial circus” starring the “boy aviator” Farnum Fish. The 15-year-old daredevil performed “a progressively outlandish series of stunts” with his rickety plane. Callanan’s research shows that Maitland watched Lincoln Beachey at the 1914 Wisconsin State Fair, flying loop-the-loop, upside down, high and fast before divebombing the bleachers. (One year later, Beachy lost his life in a plane crash.)

Thrilled as he was by the aerial stunts, Maitland approached flying with a more sober mindset. As World War I ended, he enlisted in the Army Signal Corps’ Aviation Section, the nucleus for what became the U.S. Air Force. While in service, he became an adjutant to Billy Mitchell, the maverick general who angered his superiors with vociferous demands for establishing an air force as a separate branch of the military. Maitland ruffled fewer feathers than his boss and rose up the ranks. By the time Japan attacked the U.S. in 1941, he commanded the U.S. airbase in the Philippines and was evacuated ahead of its fall to enemy forces.

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Maitland’s history book accomplishment, however, occurred in peacetime 15 years earlier. In 1927 he was the first pilot to fly nonstop from California to Hawaii, a difficult feat given the lack of landing strips in between. When he returned, Milwaukee treated him to a tickertape parade that rivaled the greeting given Charles Lindbergh for his transatlantic crossing.

Stone Age Astronaut includes many interesting sidelights. Who knew that Wisconsin-reared illusionist Harry Houdini bought an airplane in 1909 and was the first pilot to fly across the Australian continent?

Stone Age Astronaut: The Astonishing Adventure of America’s Forgotten Flier is published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.