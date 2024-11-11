Milwaukee Black Radio Talk Show Made Musical History 30 Years Ago

× Expand Photo via From the Vaults blog The Spaniels The Spaniels: Pookie Hudson far right

Thirty years ago –on November 11, 1994, Al Jarreau, James “Pookie” Hudson, Mel Rhyne, John Taylor and Willie Higgins crowded into Milwaukee’s WNOV-AM radio studio for “The Carter-McGee Report,” providing listeners in the city with a historical music extravaganza.

This fabulous group of musicians—headlined by Milwaukee’s fabled Jarreau—exchanged stories and memories while performing live on the most popular, highest-rated Black talk show in the city’s history.

Aired on Veteran’s Day, we honored some of Milwaukee’s most noted veterans of the music industry. Indeed, these men were a different brand of veterans—eclectic, accomplished musicians with local roots. And what a morning it was!

The thought-provoking “Carter-McGee Report”—which I co-hosted in 1994-95 with controversial, ex-alderman Michael McGee Sr.—had been going strong for seven months. And on that memorable 8-10 a.m. slot 30 years ago, we outdid ourselves with a landmark broadcast. Before it ended, camera crews from three TV stations arrived to film what was happening.

I originally got the idea for the show a week earlier after learning that Jarreau—my boyhood pal—would be in town Nov. 11 for a concert at the Riverside theater. Seeking to uplift spirits of our countless listeners after airing so many heavier programs, I called one of Jarreau’s out-of-town phone numbers and extended the invitation.

His response: “Richard Carter? For you? Absolutely.” That was it for Alwyn—his actual first name—until he called me at home from his hotel the night before our show. We recalled our neighborhood days, at Lincoln High School, and in New York City in 1983. That’s when he yelled “Dickie Carter” as we surprisingly met crossing Seventh Avenue near Carnegie Hall.

During the next few days, I called Gary, Indiana, and invited Pookie—with whom I closely worked on my authorized biography “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight: The Story of the Spaniels” (August Press-1995)—and Taylor, my old Milwaukee friend. At McGee’s suggestion, I also invited Rhyne and Higgins.

When Jarreau and I spoke by phone the night before our planned musical show, I told him he’d be joined by Pookie, along with noted locals Taylor, Rhyne and Higgins. And he was delighted.

“You mean they all gonna’ be there?” he asked. “Uh-huh,” I replied. “I can’t wait,” he said. After telling him where the studio was located, he said, “See you first thing in the morning.”

Halcyon Days

As many readers here remember, our four guests opined at length on musical and human interest topics, and recalled the halcyon 1950s and ‘60s. Backed by Rhyne’s stunning organ stylings, they joined on Pookie’s “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight,” other well-known songs, and improvised words on a blues tune Rhyne wrote that very morning. He called it “I Want to Slash and Burn and Slish-Slosh all Night Long.” Everyone loved it.

Our second hour was given over to a flood of listener calls – each of which was effusive in appreciation for what they were hearing. Several callers were amazed we were able to bring such talents live to “The Carter-McGee Report.”

Leading into the second hour, here is the telling editorial I wrote, and read, on the air:

“In the last few years, I’ve devoted much of my writing to original Black rhythm and blues—a truly American musical form. But like many music lovers, I also love jazz and pure-dee blues—some of which you’ve heard this morning on this program. This makes today’s show so very special to me and Mike and, I hope, to our countless listeners.

“The awesome talents of Milwaukee’s own Al Jarreau, the incomparable one. Along with the great John Taylor, Mel Rhyne, Willie Higgins and legendary James “Pookie” Hudson, makes this another unique day on our program. All of these men are nonpareils in the music business. I’ve know Alwyn since we were kids. In fact, our families once lived next door to one another on Fifth St., between Walnut and Vine.

“I met John Taylor as a teenager, marveled at his lilting voice, the times his group opened for the Spaniels at the Colonial Theater and his success when he joined the original Ink Spots. Mel Rhyne, of course, is a familiar name to jazz buffs. His fine work with a number of jazz greats place him in very select company. And Willie Higgins? What can you say about the man? This is his encore performance on this program.

“In 1954, the Spaniels, led by Pookie, released his composition “Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight,” and changed the landscape of popular music in America. More than any other song, this helped R&B evolve into rock ‘n’ roll and the nation has never been the same.

“What a great pleasure it is for me, and I know for Mike, to be able to talk with such artists -- each and every one with strong links to Milwaukee…”

With time winding down, I asked Jarreau, on air, his thoughts about the morning’s festivities. Gushing in appreciation, he said: “This was like church.” Indeed it was. I’ll never forget it. And neither will Black Milwaukee.

It developed that our “Music, Music, Music” show was so popular that, owing to a huge demand, we offered, and sold, individual tapes to listeners for the bargain price of $5. And they went like hotcakes.

As we signed-off—amid taking photos, pats on the back and hugs—McGee put the proceedings in perspective when he shouted: “We’re on the map!” And indeed, we were. It was a live-music, Black radio talk show for the ages 30 years ago this month.