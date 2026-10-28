Milwaukee Ghost Stories

Expand Photo courtesy of American Ghost Walks Allison Jornlin Allison Jornlin

Is the Eagles Club haunted? Echoes of past concerts? The thousands of bands that have played the halls inside the fortress-like venue (Buddy Holly was there)? No, many people insist on real “ghosts,” or at least spectral phenomena. The basement dressing rooms where members of the (pre-1970s) white-men-only club swam in the pool is said to be home to crying babies, chairs moving without hands. Rob Zombie claims to have been genuinely disturbed down there (isn’t he always disturbed?). Upstairs, voices echo where there are no voices.

Allison Jornlin repeats those stories in her new book, In the Shadow of City Hall. Earlier this century she grew her Milwaukee ghost tour into American Ghost Walks in 25 cities. She has a vested interest in ghosts but is careful to check her sources. “Ghost lore comes in two grades,” she writes. “The trope-heavy, urban legend kind as well as the plausible kind.” Researching the Eagles Club, she can find no documentation for claims of nine deaths and other grisly events—just one 1927 drowning in the basement pool.

Jornlin cites inspiration from the late John Boatman, a pioneering American Indian Studies professor at UWM (Allison, were we in the same class together?). She calls Wisconsin Avenue “our haunted main street” with good reason. Many of Milwaukee’s legendary haunted sites sit alongside the old Grand Avenue, and many of those that don’t are only a short walk away. An all-day tour could begin at the Pfister Hotel and wind through to the Riverside Theatre, the Pabst Mansion, the Ambassador Hotel, the Eagles and the Brumder Mansion. Those 19th century edifices stand near several of the city’s earliest burial grounds. Some paranormal writers associate strange phenomena with underground springs and, although long since paved over, springs once ran beneath the avenue’s surface.

Ghost Riders and Haunted Hotels

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Supposedly, Milwaukee once had its ghost rider in the night, a Black man on a white horse. It’s perhaps Jornlin’s most troubling story, the racially motivated murder of Martin Smith, a Union army veteran married to a German immigrant. His German neighbors in a settlement at what’s now the fringe of Downtown despised him. The killer received a light sentence, the best the court could do after the witnesses fell silent. Jornlin corrects the incident’s version as recounted nearly a century ago by Madison folklorist Charles E. Brown by reading contemporary newspaper accounts. A ghost rider? Maybe not. “A village with a spectacularly guilty conscience, a frightened child at dusk, and a neighborhood full of horses mixed together create a spectacular legend,” she writes.

The Pfister is Milwaukee’s most notoriously haunted site, given numerous reports by visiting professional athletes of TVs turning on and off, rattling and opening doors, bumps in the night. Reportedly, some of the sports stars preferred to double up in one room than face the night alone with their fears (or refused to return to the hotel). The story received national attention in the media, even Sports Illustrated. Pranks? A viral urban legend? Jornlin turns to tales of “Uncle Charlie,” the dignified specter of founder Charles Pfister, spotted strolling the galleries like he owns the place. Maybe professional athletes annoy him.

One of the most interesting stories from In the Shadow of City Hall concerns the “airship” that overflew Milwaukee on the night of April 11, 1897, several years before the advent of airplanes or dirigibles. It was one in a series of sightings from coast to coast that year, a half century before “flying saucer” was coined. The descriptions by credible witnesses in Milwaukee and elsewhere do not resemble balloons, the only possible aircraft in existence at the time. The incident remains a mystery.