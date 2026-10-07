Milwaukee Had Meat Barons?

Expand Best of the Wurst by Jesse Brookstein

Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland, yet in these parts, sausage runs close second to cheese. Jesse Brookstein’s latest book, Best of the Wurst, isn’t a recipe book, albeit he gives readers the general idea of how sausage is made. He wants to share what he has gathered on “Wisconsin’s weird and wonderful sausage history and culture.” Brookstein takes readers down many side paths, including deer hunting and prepping the venison, and the state’s food safety laws. He delves into pemmican, the Indigenous sausage, prepared by First Nations centuries before the Germans brought bratwurst to Milwaukee.

Everyone has heard of Milwaukee’s beer barons, but fewer remember the city’s meat barons. Some of their names are embedded in the urban landscape—especially John Plankington, Frederick Layton and Patrick Cudahy—and those of us who grew up here before 1970 will recall that stockyard smell when the wind blew from the south. Brookstein devotes a chapter of Best of the Wurst to the “Mighty Meatpackers.” He cites the German and Polish immigrants who began to pour into Milwaukee in the 1840s for spurring the city’s meat industry and abundance of sausage.

By 1852 Plankington and Layton joined forces and constructed a meat packing industry in the Menomonee Valley, “an area that would become a hotbed of meatpacking for years to come.”

During the 1850s, the Milwaukee & Mississippi Railroad connected the Cream City to the farms of Waukesha County, shipping livestock for slaughter. “Unsurprisingly, tanneries and soap and candle factories began popping up next to the packing houses,” Brookstein writes. The rail links to Chicago and beyond “allowed Milwaukee meatpackers to compete on a national stage”—just like the beer barons.

Brookstein is fascinated by the immigrant waves that came to the Badger State, and most of them loved sausage. He’s delighted by “the birth of a new class” of craft sausage makers in the 21st century. Among them, he mentions Milwaukee’s Vanguard for their unique ingredient combinations and the Tia Paquita chorizo brand from Port Washington. Published by Wisconsin Historical. Society Press, Best of the Wurst is a flavorful history tour.