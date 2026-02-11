Expand 'Milwaukee Through History' by James K. Nelsen

Milwaukee was always a city of immigrants. In his new book on our city, James K. Nelsen cites a 1910 census statistic: 78.6% of Milwaukeeans were foreign born. But the wave of Germans, Poles, Jews, Italians and other immigrants were far from the first arrivals. According to Nelsen, the earliest people arrived in what became Milwaukee as long ago as 14,000 years. When the first Europeans came ashore in the 1500s, led by French missionaries but followed by fur trappers, they were greeted by the indigenous Ho-Chunk, Menomonee and Potawatomi.

Nelsen teaches history and social studies at Milwaukee’s Golden Meir High School and writes his latest book at the level of his students. Milwaukee Through History: A Young Reader’s Guide to the People and Events that Shaped a City is a brightly illustrated narrative that spans from the area’s earliest inhabitants through the 2020 census and Black Lives Matter.

Milwaukee as we know it began as three competing villages incorporated into one city in 1846. The new city was advantaged by a good harbor, and with waves of new immigrants from Europe, became a hub for foundries and machine shops as well as breweries.

Distant and Recent Past

Nelsen writes with fairness and inclusivity about the city’s distant and recent past, including the citizens who freed the enslaved Joshua Gloer, the mixed response to conscription during the Civil War, the clean-government socialists, the Great Migration of Southern Blacks, the repression of German culture during World War I, the civil rights struggle after World War II and the deindustrialization of the 1980s when Schlitz closed and Allis-Chalmers left town. Although focused on Milwaukee, Nelsen places the city in the context of national and world history. Milwaukee Through History can serve as textbook with its numerous callouts, sidebars and “chapter questions.”

Nelsen concludes with a checklist published by a local newspaper on January 1, 1901, speculating on Milwaukee life in the faraway year 2000. The article predicted an extensive subway network as well as other mass transit competing with automobiles and claimed that most people will eat in public kitchens, not at home. On the other hand, the forgotten futurist behind the article foresaw that telephone service will be widespread, the number of working women will increase dramatically and that every neighborhood will have a library.

Milwaukee Through History: A Young Reader’s Guide to the People and Events that Shaped a City is published by Wisconsin Historical Society Press.