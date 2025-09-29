QWERTYFEST Celebrates a Great Milwaukee Invention, the Typewriter

× Expand Photo by Royal Brevväxling QWERTYFEST

Milwaukee history is written—make that typed—all over this year’s QWERTYFEST. The three-day festival is a celebration of the typewriter, a Milwaukee invention whose legacy lives on in the configuration of computer keyboards. QWERTYFEST is spread out across six historic locations within the city limits.

For years, the event’s co-originator Tea Krulos (author and Shepherd Express contributor) walked past a plaque near Turner Hall memorializing Christopher Latham Sholes, the Milwaukee journalist and politician who, after years of tinkering with colleagues, received a patent for the typewriter in 1868. Krulos recalls, “One day, walking past the plaque, I thought it’s a remarkable thing that the typewriter came out of Milwaukee—it’s not widely recognized, and the gears started turning.”

Teaming up with Milwaukee writer Molly Snyder, Krulos launched QWERTYFEST in 2023, its name taken from Sholes’ arrangement of letters across the keyboard’s top left, some say to avoid jamming commonly used letters while typing. Almost immediately, QWERTYFEST attracted notice, not just here but across the U.S. “A lot of people come to QWERTYFEST from around the country,” Krulos says. “Other towns have typewriter events at libraries or bookstores. As far as I know, we are the only full typewriter festival.”

Touching the Keys

Techno-futurists predicted that typewriters would end up in the junkyard of history, alongside vinyl LPs and books. The false utopians of Silicon Valley overlooked the obvious: We live in a physical world and have the want, the need, to engage by touch with the objects in our lives. We live entirely onscreen at our own hazard.

“We’re always hearing about AI, which is very invasive,” Krulos says. “There was a whole generation addicted to social media who want real-life experiences, to create things with your hands instead of digitally.”

That helps explain why typewriters are making their mark on 21st century pop culture. Taylor Swift mentions them in a song and features them in a music video. A typewriter is a focal narrative device in the Netflix series “Wednesday.” “Watching CNN, you see guests who love to have typewriters as decoration on their bookshelves in the background,” Krulos adds.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Sadly, typewriters are no longer being manufactured, but that only adds to their appeal. “It’s a bit like a treasure hunt to find one,” Krulos says. “You can’t swing by Walmart and buy a typewriter. You have to go to antique stores or thrift stores.”

QWERTYFEST begins on Friday, Oct. 3 with the Kleinsteuber Pizza Party at State Street Pizza (322 W. State St.). The pizza pub is on the site of the birthplace of the typewriter and will host talks by UWM’s Jason Puskar and Milwaukee historian Bobby Tanzilo. “The Kleinsteuber Machine Shop was an early version of a makerspace. Multiple people used it, including Sholes and his collaborators,” Krulos says.

Also on October 3, the Typewriter Ball at Turner Hall featuring DJ Swing Shift (spinning jazz on a Victrola), the Nineteen Thirteen trio, the Boston Typewriter Orchestra and the QWERTY Spoken Word Hour with storytellers, comedians and poets along with the DarkFusion Systems Gaming Lounge (the Oregon Trail survival game is already vintage).

The festival continues on Saturday, Oct. 4 with a variety of programs and workshops at the Central Public Library, including a dry plate photography presentation by Milwaukee’s Jessica Kaminski and a workshop called “Typewritten Novel Writing, The Long Game” by Bob Marshall, the repairman for Tom Hanks’ collection of hundreds of typewriters. There will also be a typewriter-powered performance, “Voices from the Animal Kingdom,” across the street from the library at Interchange Theater (628 N. 10thth St.). The day will be capped by a party at Downtown’s Newsroom Pub (137 E. Wells St.) where QWERTYFEST’s first QWERTY Award will be presented to retired Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, the festival moves to the West Side for the QWERTY Journey Tour at Forest Home Cemetery (2405 W. Forest Home Ave.), including a “thank-you typewriting session” at the grave of Christopher Latham Sholes. Afterward, head to Riverwest for the Typewriter Brunch ‘n’ Bowl at one of the city’s oldest tavern-bowling alleys, The Falcon Bowl (801 E. Clarke St.).

For tickets and more information on QWERTYFEST, visit qwertyfest.com.