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Andre Bosseau was known far and wide as Alien Andre. He passed away on October 29.

The longtime WMSE DJ joined the station in October 1984, making the Saturday overnight hours—from midnight to 6 a.m.—a universe entirely his own. Through his programs—"The Cultural Revolution,” “The Final Frontier” and “Earthling Soup”—he welcomed listeners into musical adventures filled with discovery, humor, and creativity, said station manager Tom Crawford

If his alter ego was that of an alien from outer space, Bosseau is being remembered as a compassionate human being and music head par excellence.

DJ Tim Noble describes Bosseau “a smiling face at the station. He had a genuine interest in all kinds of music,” recalling, “He saved my butt one time when I was doing an interview and I couldn’t find any of the music at the station! He ran home to get his own records so I could play them during the interview.”

Bosseau’s creative side shone bright in his marathon Saturday overnight radio programming, adeptly weaving appropriate music with snippets of dialogue from NASA broadcasts then segueing into a long-running playlist of local music in alphabetical order.

Decades of DJing

Andre joined the station over four decades ago and DJ emeritus Neil Mickey noted Bosseau never appeared to age. WMSE music director Sid McCain recalls, “he always just felt a part of everything. I will miss his laugh. I will miss his spirit. The enthusiasm he we would have in telling me about the latest concert he went to—King Gizzard and Lizard Wizard left quite an impression. He also was the secret keeper of the library and would let me know when something was misfiled.”

Crawford’s statement noted Bosseau’s health struggles had taken a great toll, and he had recently entered hospice care. “In one of our conversations, he spoke about sending his vibrations and frequencies out into his beloved universe. Even while facing the end of his life, he expressed a wish that all the earthlings could vibe in harmony. It was such an Andre thought—full of music, wonder, and love for the world around him.”

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A personal favorite memory was arriving to a George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic concert late in the show—had the Mothership already appeared?—and there was Andre greeting me as if to say, “I knew you’d make it!”

The Celebration of Life for Alien Andre Bosseau, beloved WMSE DJ will, be held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, 2–6 p.m. at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee. Celebration Service at 3 p.m. There's free parking in the Cooperage lot.