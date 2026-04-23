Remembering David Fantle

Expand Photo via Independent Author Network David Fantle David Fantle

When my 2017summer intern from the Sorbonne arrived in Milwaukee, I asked what he wanted to see and he replied without hesitation, “the Bronz Fonz.”

David Fantle had many accomplishments over the past quarter century, but he might be most remembered for spearheading the effort to bring the Bronze Fonz to the Milwaukee Riverwalk. Fantle died on Wednesday, April 22. He was 66 years old.

From his senior marketing position at VISIT Milwaukee, Fantle led the effort to install the statue honoring the city’s fictitious celebrity, the memorable figure from a nostalgic ‘70s television show, “Happy Days.” But he influenced lives in his role as UPAF’s unusually creative, engaged chief marketing officer in the years before the pandemic. He told me he wanted to “open the curtain a little more” for younger audiences. For 18 years Fantle taught media writing classes at Marquette University as well as serving as adjunct film professor.

The latter position was close to his heart. Fantle fell in love with golden age Hollywood in the ‘70s while growing up in the Twin Cities. Fantle and his friend, Tom Johnson, learned about old movies by staying up till all hours for the “Late Late” shows in those pre-home video years.

They began to seek out the stars. Many marquee names from the 1930s through ’50s were still alive back then and they were—like most older people—eager to talk. Perhaps that explains why James Cagney and Gene Kelly agreed to be interviewed by a couple of unknown kids traveling to L.A. on spring break clutching notepads and tape recorders.

Expand Photo via David Fantle - Facebook David Fantle with 'An American in Paris' poster David Fantle with 'An American in Paris' poster and an Oscar statuette (2013)

Fantle and Johnson turned their love into careers—Johnson became senior editor at Netflix. In 2018 they published their latest collection of articles drawn from their interviewing years, Hollywood Heyday: 75 Candid Interviews with Golden Age Legends. They extended the definition of golden into television and pushed the timeline into the ’70s. Cagney and Kelly are included, as are Ed Asner and Bob Newhart.

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In 2023 Fantle and Johnson published a book on what they considered Judy Garland’s most under-appreciated movie, a story the authors described as having “enough drama, heartache, and genuine selflessness to fuel the plots of a score of MGM melodramas.” C’mon, Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock explored the making of the third and final paring of Judy Garland and Gene Kelly.