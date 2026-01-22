Remembering Kathy Rippey

Expand Kathleen Rippey Kathleen Rippey

In 1965 Kathy Rippey was underage, wielding a fake ID, and on her way to becoming a musicologist of the first order. Though she could eventually hold forth on almost any genre, the blues and New Orleans funk were her musical passions.

She blamed it all on long-time Milwaukee blues guitarist and raconteur Jeff Dagenhardt.

“I met Dagenhardt when I was 14 and working at my dad's record store in Waukesha (the Triangle Record Shop). Jeff and I became fast friends and he's the guy who really got me into the blues,” she said. “I started sneaking into Milwaukee every chance I got to go to the Garde to hang with Jeff and hear all those incredible blues guys and other great music.”

The Avant Garde was home to one of Milwaukee’s best-known music venues for the counterculture movement. In those early years, Rippey became lifelong friends with the owners of the Garde. Decades later, this put her in a unique position to help save a wealth of recordings of the musicians who played the venue. (See link below to Steve Cohen’s 2023 piece about the Avant Garde’s recorded music dustup)

In Milwaukee, most everybody knew her simply as “Rippey” and many didn’t even know she had a first name.

Kathleen Rippey with Jeff Daggenhardt, Hubert Sumlin and Sumlin's wife

In the late 1980s she co-founded the Milwaukee Blues Guitar Society with McKim Stropes. Stropes’ brother was chair of the guitar department of Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and provided access to the gorgeous performing venue it housed. Rippey and Stropes hosted a series of concerts at the Conservatory featuring the likes of Dave “Honeyboy" Edwards, Paul Geramia, Hubert Sumlin, Lazy Lester, Yank Rachel, Dave “Snaker” Ray, and John Koerner, both from the seminal blues, folk and hollers trio, Koerner Ray and Glover.

The pair booked some of those venerable lions in their waning performing years, affording the musicians the attention and respect they deserved. Rippey and Stropes also published The Milwaukee Blues News.

As a non-musician Rippey wasn’t just an observer of music—she needed to feel it and participate in it with her whole being. So in the 1990s, with a recording engineer degree in-hand from Full Sail Center for the Recording Arts, she set up shop in the city she’d dreamed of since she was young—New Orleans. It became her new home, both physically and spiritually.

Crescent City Royalty

There she worked with and became friends with some of Crescent City’s royalty bearing names like Neville, Baptiste, and Porter. Her passion for music and her deep knowledge of the underlying DNA of the music she loved caused these musicians to treat her as a peer.

But her heart was in writing, so she moved on to write and work for Offbeat Magazine, the city’s preeminent source of New Orleans’ music culture and business. After being blown out of the city by Hurricane Katrina, she moved to the town of Willits in northern California.

There, for years she handled national publicity for a beloved New Orleans recording and touring group, the Subdudes. She also teamed up locally to put on concerts by national touring friends, if they were booked in larger cities in the area.

Kathleen Rippey in the studio

In 2016 Rippey became an integral part of KZYX, Mendocino County’s public radio station, hosting a New Orlean’s music program, “Get On Up.” The show’s title references the ‘60s hit of the same name by Milwaukee’s R&B group the Esquires. Of course, it was the musical intro to each of her shows, dropping a little piece of Milwaukee into the ears of California listeners. Her audience loved the musicological background Rippey sprinkled around the songs of her popular radio show. She was most recently also deeply involved with KZYX’s expansion and fundraising efforts.

She credited her friend Paul Cebar with her radio DJ style, maintaining that Cebar’s is the most informative and fascinating radio show on the planet. (Cebar has hosted WMSE’s “Way Back Home” for over 30 years.) With some authority on the subject, Rippey claimed Paul Cebar is possibly the only non-New Orleanian musician fully embraced and accepted in the Crescent City. She was proud that he hails from her hometown of Milwaukee.

Rippey devoted her entire life to pursuing the knowledge and pleasures of music, enriching untold others in the process. Just imagine the second line of those venerable old lions on the Other Side when she sashays up …

She passed away from a heart attack in Willits, California on Thanksgiving Day 2025 at the age of 76.

R.I.P., Kathleen A. Rippey.

