Riverside Theater’s Legacy Includes 100 Years of Comedy

A century of comedians on the Riverside stage can sometimes be overshadowed by rock, jazz and Broadway music heard at the venue, but since 1928, the theater has hosted hundreds of the biggest contemporary comedy stars in the nation. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz used the stage to sell CBS television on a new show, “I Love Lucy.” Many of the skits they performed were in the show, including Lucy barking like a seal and ruining Ricky’s Cuban band act at the Tropicana Club.

Expand Riverside Theater - Advertisement 1928 An advertisement from the opening of the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (1928)

The Three Stooges’ first appearance in 1929 was at the bottom of a vaudeville show. When the trio returned a few years later, they commanded a salary of $4,500 a week. In the decades to follow, audiences experienced Danny “White Christmas” Kaye, Abbott and Costello, brassy comedienne Mae West and Laurel and Hardy (who had stopped speaking to each offstage long before coming here). Even the insufferable Jerry Lewis showed up to plug The Delicate Delinquent, his first film after parting ways with Dean Martin.

But by the 1970s, the Riverside showed its age with peeling paint, uncomfortable seats, threadbare carpeting and bathrooms that hadn’t seen a mop since the Johnson administration. In those years the Downtown theaters played karate and kung fu, schlocky Vincent Price horror and Black action films.

Massive Restoration

The Princess, Palace, and Wisconsin theaters had already closed when the Riverside was saved with a massive $2 million restoration fueled by 1,000 gallons of paint, 2,500 yards of carpeting and 8,000 square yards of wall covering. Elaborate reupholstering of 2,500 seats and refurbishing the original plaster decorations helped return the theater to its former glory as one of Milwaukee’s fabulous Downtown entertainment venues. After a November 1984 grand opening, talent buyers engaged Bill Cosby, Rodney Dangerfield, “Groucho” starring Gabe Kaplan and Red Skelton, who played the theater 40 years earlier.

In the following decades, big name comedians played the Riverside to reviews that ranged from fair to outstanding. Bob Newhart didn’t exactly break the needle on the laugh meter at his Riverside show, but he provided 70 diverting minutes of one liners and stand-up routines. Some of his jokes hit their targets, and others fell flat.

The Milwaukee Journal said, “Martin Lawrence, a letdown at Riverside.” Bits on the ups and downs of sex and the pitfalls of aging were covered with little creativity. Lawrence opted for easy gags about flatulation and other failing bodily functions.

“Foxx puts his all into getting laughs,” read the headline of a review for Jamie Foxx’s show. He had many jokes that resonated with profanities, fantasies, violence and drugs. Foxx sat down at a baby grand piano and did impressions of pop artists singing the theme song of “The Brady Bunch.” His powerful tenor matched the applause of the show’s first part.

Monty Python Skits

An audience of 2,000 die-hard Monty Python fans spent two hours in heaven as Eric Idle resurrected favorite Python classic songs and skits in a fast-paced show. The late Robin Williams drew a terrific review that praised his two-and-a-half hour show. The brilliant inexhaustible font of comic energy envisioned John Wayne, Sylvester Stallone and Jack Nicholson in a remake of The Greatest Story Ever Told.

Whoopie Goldberg delivered observations and opinions on theological government, politics and medical issues and the government’s inability to meet solutions for an epidemic. Her views were clear and forthright as she juxtaposed of the ideal and the real. Roars of laughter came from an obviously uncritical audience.

In five appearances spanning 25 years, Jerry Seinfeld received mixed reviews. “Maximizing the mundane is Seinfeld‘s strong suit”, said the Milwaukee Journal. “He came, he whined, he conquered”. The popular TV star poked fun at commercials, diseases, and women’s fashion in his hilarious, sarcastic delivery. And then, “Seinfeld’s offers little that’s new “and “Steinfeld’s jokes losing relevance” closed out his last two appearances.

Cheech and Chong Routines

Expand Promotional image courtesy of Pabst Theater Group Kevin James - 2026 Eat the Frog Tour Promo

When Cheech and Chong played the Riverside in the early ‘70s, the house was packed with young people who loved the team’s marijuana-driven routines. Their satiric humor and clever pantomimes predictably centered around the drug culture. When the team performed here 20 years later, their stoner humor had worn out its welcome as they played to a less than enthusiastic audience.

Other comedians who have performed at the Riverside include Kevin Hart, David Spade, Rich Little, Kevin James, and Amy Schumer. Kevin James will return this May with his "Eat the Frog" tour.