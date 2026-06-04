Swimming with Dick Bacon

Expand Photo by Alex Budny, courtesy Rachel Bisom Dick Bacon Dick Bacon

Richard “Dick” Bacon was one of those unique local characters who effortlessly embedded himself in Milwaukee’s memory. For decades he was a familiar figure on the Lake Michigan shore—a man who made sunbathing a year‑round ritual and turned Bradford Beach into a stage. To generations he was amusement and mild scandal, part folklore, part performance— and utterly Milwaukee.

Bacon made his way to the sand, sometimes with a shovel. Residents recalled him clearing a path through snow so he could reach his usual spot. In summer he arrived early and lounged for hours in his silver tent, greeting onlookers with a nod or a smile. Jokes about his name made people laugh in break rooms; that devotion—the same man, the same chair, the same stretch of sand—became his legend. WisDOT traffic counts put some 30,000 cars passing him on Lincoln Memorial Drive each workday. Bacon was a social magnet long before Facebook or Instagram existed.

He worked second‑shift at Pabst Brewery, giving the freedom to spend his days at the beach. Friends said he preferred the sand to bills, social obligations, or warming a stool at a neighborhood tavern.

Lively Beach Days

Bacon’s visibility made him a neighborhood barometer. For some he was an old‑time court jester, a summer morale boost whose presence became a reason beach days felt livelier. For others he was an intentional provocation, a man who pushed public comfort and tested decency at a family recreation site. Milwaukee papers traded affectionate profiles and snarky asides in equal measure; television crews sometimes filmed him, and social pages ran photos—Bacon at his chair, tan and smiling, an emblem of a city that could laugh at itself.

Paradise Beach, a forgotten patch of sand in front of the UWM alumni house, became a clothing‑optional refuge he helped found and visited regularly. As the spot grew visible in the late 1980s, residents complained, police patrolled more diligently, and Paradise quietly closed in 1993.

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Bacon’s relationship with publicity was complicated and, in the end, human. He liked recognition. And why not? Bacon won the 1973 Mr. Nude America contest held in Indiana. His trophy came with a $500 prize. He also won three nude modeling contests, all in the 1970s.

Local Legend

Bacon’s sideline as a nude model became local legend. Art teachers recalled enrollment jumping whenever his name appeared on the classroom schedule—men signed up to sketch anatomy and women enrolled, insisting it was “for technique.” Students recalled his easy poses—confident reclines, a theatrical wrist, a practiced smile when charcoal slipped. Instructors praised his steadiness and professionalism, while critics sniffed that celebrity sometimes trumped pedagogy. The overall verdict was affectionate: Bacon’s visibility made the classrooms, for an hour or two, feel less buttoned‑down.

The capacity to charm and confound made Bacon hard to pin down. To some he was an old-school vaudevillian; to others he was an attention‑seeking showman and provocateur. Milwaukee media coverage reflected that split: profiles and memorials recalled him fondly, while rumors of heavy drinking and late‑night confrontations threaded the recollections. Yet even detractors admitted he handled fans and critics with a kind of weary grace.

Bacon had a gift for spontaneous theater—he would sit placidly in a swimsuit as snow fell or spin a yarn about modeling in the buff—and he understood the power of being seen. His anecdotes, true or embellished, were the backstory of a life lived in a goldfish bowl. He thrived on attention: a raconteur with a tropical tan and a hint of matinee‑idol bearing. Without intending to, Bacon transformed a picture‑postcard stretch of sand into a public stage where neighborliness, tolerance and a little mischief played out in the sun.

After he died in 2000, the city kept the contradictions intact. Memorials and recollections framed him as a benign provocateur who taught people to expect the unexpected. Art students and old‑timers traded stories that read like parables of tolerance and mischief. The place he held in local lore was less about any single stunt than about a lifetime of small routines—nods, smiles, poses and stubborn endurance.

When the chair at Bradford Beach finally sat empty, the city lost more than a character. At the end of the day, Dick Bacon was nothing more than simply a man who cherished his freedom and loved the sun. His life story will be a reminder that cities are shaped by the people who live in them. We’re all one, but we’re not the same.

Dick Bacon passed away in 2000 at the age of 67.