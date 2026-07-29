The Crucible at Fourth and State: How Milwaukee Forged Edna Ferber

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County Historical Society Original Journal building in Milwaukee The Journal's original building in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Journal proved to be the launch pad where Edna Ferber, a fierce, defensive Jewish teen, transformed herself into one of the 20th century’s most formidable literary giants. It was here, amidst the soot, the printing presses, and the grinding 12-hour workdays, that Ferber developed the microscopic eye for social detail that would later win her a Pulitzer Prize. But this education came at a nearly fatal cost. Milwaukee did not gently nurture Edna Ferber; it hammered her into shape until she collapsed under its weight.

Ferber’s determination to succeed was rooted in her earliest years. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, but her maternal roots were deeply embedded in the cream-colored brick of Milwaukee. Her mother, Julia Neumann, was born into a comfortable, well-to-do German-Jewish family right in the city. When Edna arrived in Milwaukee, she was claiming a heritage that had been violently disrupted by the family’s nomadic, financially unstable odyssey. Her father Jacob’s failing business skills and declining eyesight made earning a living increasingly difficult.

Most damagingly, from ages five to 12, Ferber lived in Ottumwa, Iowa where the family faced relentless anti-Semitism. When she walked to her father’s dry goods store to bring him lunch, adult men mocked her in cartoonish Yiddish accents, cursed at her and spat on her boots. Instead of breaking her, the trauma gave her insight into what it felt like for certain people were marginalized. As she later wrote in her autobiography, those agonizing years in Iowa “must be held accountable for anything in me that is hostile toward the world.”

When her family finally landed in the relative safety of Appleton, Wisconsin, college was financially impossible. Instead, she took a job at the Appleton Daily Crescent, where she learned to write lean journalistic prose. But when the big city called, she headed to Milwaukee, weaponizing her defensive hostility. She used her status as an outsider—a young Jewish woman in a male-dominated industry—as an invisible cloak. She observed people from the wings, watching the high-and-mighty and the downtrodden rise and fall without taking sides.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Grind at Fourth and State

Ferber’s time in Milwaukee was anchored by two distinct locations. Her residential haven was a rented room in the former Henry Harrison Button mansion, at State Street near Prospect Avenue. The grand old home provided a stark contrast to her working life, which was spent entirely inside the Milwaukee Journal building, a homely brick and cast-concrete structure at Fourth and Kilbourn. Long before the paper built its more famous Art Deco headquarters in 1924, the 1918 building—now part of an apartment complex called Journal Commons—was a chaotic hub of noise, tobacco smoke, and flying copy paper.

For four grueling years, Ferber lived by the pressure cooker pace dictated by the deadline. She typically worked six 12-hour days, taking Sundays off. She covered fires, police courts, society luncheons and human-interest angles. Writing for a major urban newspaper gave her a front-row seat to the full spectrum of Midwestern life. She listened to the cadences of immigrant speech, the jargon of the politicians and the quiet desperation of working-class women. She learned to capture authenticity because her advancement at the newspaper depended on it. In between grueling newspaper shifts, she began writing short fictional vignettes, serializing them in national publications. She was learning to build worlds, but at the same time, the engine running her body was almost out of gas.

The Collapse and the Birth of Dawn O’Hara

In early 1909, at just 23 years old, the daily grind of the newsroom finally broke her. Diagnosed with profound anemia brought on by sheer exhaustion, Edna collapsed. Forced to give up her hard-won position at the Journal, she retreated to her family’s home in Appleton to recuperate. It was during this period of forced stillness that daily journalism lost Edna Ferber to American literature. Sitting at a typewriter in her bedroom, she reflected on the elements of the dog-eat-dog world in her rear-view mirror.

She poured her exhaustion, her sharp observations, and her intimate knowledge of Milwaukee into her very first novel. Published in 1911, Dawn O’Hara: The Girl Who Laughed was an explicit love-and-hate letter to her time in the city. The Dawn was a female journalist working a punishing beat in Milwaukee, navigating the exact same social structures Ferber had just escaped. When her next collection of short stories, Buttered Side Down, was published in 1912, critics were taken aback by the tough, unsentimental prose. Many reviewers openly accused the book of being a hoax, arguing that the stories were clearly written by a man using a female pseudonym. Edna reveled in the confusion. “I have always thought that a writing style should be impossible of sex determination,” she reflected. Her style wasn't “masculine”—it was in terse journalistic writing that she had mastered in the furnace of Fourth and State.

A Triumphant Return to the World

Expand Edna Ferber (1920) Edna Ferber (1920)

Ferber eventually moved to New York, chasing the financial security her father had never been able to provide. Yet, she never severed her ties to Milwaukee. Having achieved national fame, she regularly returned to the city, not as an exhausted cub reporter, but as a celebrated crusader for social justice. She visited with friends and spoke to local college students and women’s organizations, delivering an uncompromising message of total equality for women. Her personal life mirrored this fierce independence. She never married, had no children, and fiercely guarded her privacy. She echoed the sentiment she wrote into Dawn O’Hara, where the protagonist’s aunt remarks that being an old maid was “a really delightful sensation when you ceased struggling.”

During World War I, Ferber stopped at the Strand Theater at Fifth and Wisconsin Avenue to encourage crowded rooms of Liberty Bond salespeople. The former reporter used her powerful voice to rally the much-needed financial support for American soldiers in Europe. The city that had nearly broken her health was now treating her as a returning hero.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

From Bestselling Novels to the Silver Screen

Ferber’s ultimate triumph was her uncanny ability to take Midwestern social realities and turn them into massive entertainment empires. Her 1924 novel So Big won the Pulitzer Prize, proving that her eye for the quiet, dramatic structures of everyday life was unmatched. When Universal Studios paid her an astronomical $65,000 for the film rights to her next blockbuster, Show Boat, it cemented her status as a Hollywood power broker.

She became the first author to demand short-term film contracts, forcing studios to regularly renegotiate with her which increased her immense personal wealth. Yet, even at the height of her Hollywood fame, the ghost of her Milwaukee past lingered. Show Boat was a radical, daring critique of race, interracial marriage, and class in America—themes she first began unpacking while watching the social inequalities of urban Wisconsin.

When the first film version of Show Boat premiered, its exclusive Downtown run was hosted at Milwaukee’s ornate Alhambra Theater at Fourth and Wisconsin, just blocks away from the old newsroom where her fingers made sparks fly from a battered typewriter. Later, the film trickled down to the less expensive neighborhood cinemas, drawing large crowds to the Venetian, the Lake, the Riviera and the beloved Downer Theater on the East Side. When the stage version of Show Boat opened at the Davidson theater in 1929, Hattie McDaniel, later the Oscar-winning actress for her role in Gone with the Wind, was a supporting player. When the film So Big was remade in 1953, Milwaukee’s very own Nancy Olson hot off the successful film noir Sunset Boulevard, starred. It was a poetic, full-circle moment: Ferber’s Pulitzer-winning narrative of Midwestern grit was brought to life by a daughter of the very city that had schooled her to become an celebrated author.

An Enduring Legacy

When Edna Ferber died in New York City in 1968 at the age of 82, she left behind a legacy that had permanently shifted American realism into theater, film and literature. She had become a millionaire, a household name and a literary titan. But before the Broadway lights, before the Oscar-winning films, and Pulitzer Prize, there was a teenage girl living in a boarding house on State Street, walking through the winter slush to a four-story brick building on Fourth Street. It was in that frantic Milwaukee newsroom that Edna learned to see, fight, and write. She paid for that education with her health, but in the ledger of American literature, it was the place where she truly became herself.