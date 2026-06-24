The Milwaukee Clarks were the City’s First Professional Hockey Team

Expand Photo via RI Hockey Hall of Fame - Facebook Milwaukee Clarks vs Toledo Mercurys (1948) Milwaukee Clarks play against the Toledo Mercurys. Milwaukee Clarks right wing Ralph Warburton (foreground) stickhandling. (1948)

For decades, the Milwaukee Admirals have been a steady presence on the region’s winter calendar. The minor league hockey franchise has competed in a succession of leagues but drawn steady crowds since their establishment in 1970. Professional hockey’s roots in Milwaukee were not quite as steady as what fans have come to expect from the Admirals.

Professional hockey originated in Milwaukee by fits and starts. The first of several short-lived minor league teams in town were the Milwaukee Clarks, a team who drew their name from their lead sponsor, Clark’s Super Gas service stations chain. The team wore an adaptation of Clark’s blue and orange color scheme for their uniforms. The Clarks spent two winters in Milwaukee County, playing in West Allis at the State Fair Park Coliseum from 1948 until 1950. Following in the footsteps of Clarks were a succession of fly-by-night Milwaukee franchises, including the Seagulls (1950), the Chiefs (1952-1954), the Falcons (1959-1960), and Metros (1961). Each of the successor teams played primarily at the then new Milwaukee Arena.

The Clarks started from scratch, playing in what amounted to a big barn. There was little in the way of hockey tradition in Milwaukee, let alone the broader state of Wisconsin. There was virtually no high school hockey in the Milwaukee area. At the collegiate level, Marquette played for a time in the 1920s and there was a cluster of semi-pro teams that had played since the 1910s. A professional team like the Clarks were something of a different order.

Finding Ice

Team founders Emery Gilbert and Charles Grant secured a Milwaukee franchise in the International Hockey League (IHL) in summer 1948. They leased the ice at the State Fairgrounds in West Allis as a home venue and secured a sponsorship for the team from Clark’s. The IHL was a notch down from the American Hockey League, the primary affiliated minor league to the National Hockey League (NHL). The IHL had been established in 1945, and the franchises were primarily in the Midwest.

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Milwaukee’s opponents in the International Hockey League included foes from Syracuse, Toledo, Louisville, Muncie, two teams from Detroit, and two teams from Windsor, Ontario, located just across the border from Detroit.

Outside of Minnesota, relatively few Americans played high-level hockey at the time. The roster of the Clarks was almost exclusively Canadian in both seasons they played in Milwaukee. The lone American both years was Ralph Warburton, a 5’8 left winger from Cranston, Rhode Island. Warburton’s claim to fame was playing on the 1948 United States Olympic Hockey Team, which was disqualified from medal contention at the winter games in St. Moritz, Switzerland after two rival American teams claimed to be the legitimate representative of the United States that year.

The best players on the Clarks’ roster were its cluster of former NHL players.

War-Depleted Rosters

The NHL-level talent on the Clarks consisted exclusively of guys that played briefly in the league during World War II, taking advantage of opportunities that arose on the NHL’s war-depleted rosters.

Clarks head coach and center George Boothman played parts of two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1942-1944). Right winger Gordon Buttrey played 10 games with the Chicago Blackhawks (1943-1944). Left winger Alfred “Red” Carr played in five NHL games with the Maple Leafs in 1944. Defenseman James Jamieson played in one game for the New York Rangers in 1944.

Carr and Boothman were the club’s leading scorers in 1948-1949. Left winger Rosie Benoit led the team in scoring in 1949-1950 but he never reached the NHL.

The Clarks had a decent season in 1948-1949. They finished the 1948-1949 campaign with a 16-15-1 record, good for third in their IHL division. In the first round of the playoffs, the third-seeded Clarks upset second-seeded Louisville. In the divisional finals, the Clarks fell to the Toledo Mercurys.

High Prices, Low Attendance

Attendance was a struggle from the outset. Attendance figures published in Wisconsin newspapers from the time put the team’s attendance on weekends at around 1,700 or 1,800, roughly half the capacity of the State Fair Park Coliseum. Tickets were not cheap. At $1.50 for reserved seats and $1.25 for general admission, fans were paying the equivalent of $20 or $21 per seat, when adjusted for inflation—a fairly expensive price for a minor league sporting event.

Additionally, fans in Wisconsin had little previous exposure to hockey.

Before both seasons, George Boothman gave a series of talks around Milwaukee about the fundamentals of hockey, explaining the game and showing off all of the equipment that hockey players wore on the ice. At a 1949 speech at Milwaukee’s Optimists’ Club, Boothman put on some game film and explained rules such as offsides and icing. He showed off a pair of the $54 ice skates worn by his players—equivalent to $758 in 2026 dollars. Club members marveled at the cost of playing the sport.

“The Optimists are probably as much in the dark about the sport as much of the rest of the Midwest. Although hockey is not exactly strange to this region, it has not been as popular as baseball, football or basketball,” an unnamed writer from the Waukesha Daily Freeman wrote.

“He has been asked many times about the fighting in games. The questioner thought the fights were ‘a put-up job.’ Boothman told him ‘I can't imagine why anyone would think so. It breaks out probably because of the speed and intenseness of the game,’” the unnamed writer continued.

A different sportswriter attributed the team’s attendance struggles to their venue’s location.

“Their trouble has been that the Fair Park is located too far away from the heart of the city and too far away from public transportation,” asserted Norb Kontowicz of the Two Rivers Reporter in April 1950. Kontowicz would go on to spend decades in Milwaukee as one of the Sentinel’s top sports writers.

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Calling Quits

The Clarks tried to boost attendance by hosting several games to support charities such as the March of Dimes or have nights for different towns in the area with reduced ticket prices. A “West Bend Night” in 1949 went haywire when the opposing team disbanded on the day of the game.

The Clarks decided to leave the IHL after the 1948-1949 season. During their playoff series with the Toledo Mercurys, Toledo used a player that had been ruled ineligible to play in the league (for reasons that remain unclear). The officials allowed Toledo to use the player anyway. For the 1949-1950 season, the Clarks joined up with a different minor league syndicate called the Eastern Hockey League.

The Clarks tried to drum up greater interest by expanding their broadcast media coverage in 1949-1950. In this respect, the franchise was certainly ahead of the curve. Four Clarks games were televised on WTMJ but no copies of those games are known to have survived. WTMJ-FM carried the Clarks’ games on FM radio as well.

The Clarks finished the 1949-1950 campaign with 19 wins, 24 losses, and 8 ties, again good for third place in their division. They lost to the New York Rovers in the postseason, drawing fewer than 1,000 fans to their playoff game at the State Fair Park Coliseum. It proved to be the franchise’s final game.

The Clarks sought out a spot in the soon-to-open Milwaukee Arena but that deal never came to fruition, The two-year old franchise folded in Spring 1950. A different short-lived minor league hockey operation got the honor of playing in the new building.

The Milwaukee Seagulls of the similarly flimsy United States Hockey League played briefly in the Milwaukee Arena before folding mid-season in December 1950. Minor league hockey would remain a risky proposition in Milwaukee until the Admirals developed a foothold in the community during the 1970s.