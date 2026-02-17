The Milwaukee Singer-Dancer they Called ‘Satin Doll’

Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Young and Paul Geenen Satin Doll circa 1957 Satin Doll circa 1957

After World War II, Milwaukee’s Black population resumed moving to the West Walnut Street neighborhood called Bronzeville. The street evolved into a thriving economic center. The Harlem record store, Regal movie theater, physician J.W. Terry’s office, and politician Isaac “Ike” Coggs’ campaign headquarters were familiar establishments along Walnut.

Police and politicians denounced black-owned businesses as chicken shacks and jig joints. But newspapers increasingly acknowledged the new retail and grocery stores, dental and medical offices, and encouraging teens to finish high school, and in some cases, attend college.

As dusk approached, Bronzeville’s sidewalks dissolved into a neon landscape populated with the Savoy tavern, Moon Glow and La Conga night spots. The music from popular jazz and dance bands drifted outside where it was enjoyed by people in the street. The impromptu gatherings made the clubs easy targets for the vice squad who arrested arrest prostitutes. strippers, pimps and gamblers. There were no laws against interracial socializing, but they were caught in the dragnet as well. The “black and tan” clubs were safe havens for mixed race couples and LGBTQ patrons. During a late-night raid at the Melody Club, nearly 200 white people were pushed out the back door as police arrested owners, entertainers and bartenders. Tillie, an exotic dancer who kept her pet ocelot on stage, was taken into custody along with elderly bootblack Edward Moore.

Irresistible Music

In 1955, the irresistible music from the nightclubs caught the ear of 15-year-old Minnette Wilson. The underage performer launched her show business career with a racy dance at the Flame Club, at Ninth and Winnebago Streets. Within a year Wilson left the Flame to dance at Club Rancho and Sharp’s Lounge. Her professional name was the Satin Doll, after a song she claimed was written for her by popular band leader Duke Ellington. She insisted on being billed as “The Fabulous Shake Artist” in all advertising bearing her name. In nightclub slang, a shake artist was a top-tier exotic dancer who slowly peeled off her clothing down to the bare essentials as the music tailed off and dramatic spotlights faded to black.

In 1960, Wilson opened a lounge of her own on the corner of Third and Center Streets. She headlined shows two shows a night supported by a hand-picked cast of tap dancers, singers, big bands, and comedians. Wilson was 35 and still had the flamboyance and charisma that drew people to her from the beginning. Having seen a dozen night spots open and close in the last decade, she knew running a successful nightclub was a tough way to earn a living. Wilson personally screened bartenders and waiters for the floor, and extraordinary performers for the stage. She was a colorful hostess who chatted with patrons, posed for pictures, and graciously thanked them for coming to the club.

In the 1970s, Wilson moved her business to a larger building at 24th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. After an extensive renovation, Wilson’s club featured a gaudy bar upstairs and a museum dedicated to Duke Ellington in the lower level. There was a juke box with all of Duke’s records, a painting of him, and dozens of framed photographs, concert handbills, newspaper reviews and album covers. In one corner was a door marked “Sleeping Room.” “That’s for someone who drank too much could sleep it off before going home,” Wilson said. On the upper lever surrounding the bar were cameras and alarms along with photos of her grandchildren, a statue of the Virgin Mary, some teddy bears, and a pair of ceramic cobras, one of which had an intimate article of clothing in its mouth.

Jazz After Hours

After-hours clubs played a major role in the social aspect of jazz music as black musicians weren’t allowed in the downtown clubs. Following their gigs black musicians would meet up in after-hours club, hang out and jam into the early hours of the morning. Art’s and Casablanca were among Milwaukee’s notorious after-hours clubs.

“The tavern business is up and down,” Wilson told Milwaukee Sentinel reporter William Janz in 1996. On the floor behind the bar was a sleeping dog. Under the bar Wilson kept a .38 caliber gun, a baseball bat and two large “banana cutter” machetes. “I’m a grandmother and a great grandmother,” she told Janz. “But I’m not the cookie-baking kind of grandma.” Wilson said, “I’m a pretty easy person if you’re a lady or a gentleman, but I’m a bitch if you fuck with me.” To prove her point, Wilson pulled a huge tree branch from beneath the bar and said cracking someone on the head with it kept them from messing with the Satin Doll.

One evening there was a fight outside the lounge between two policemen and several assailants. Wilson ran outside with that .38 revolver and pointed it at the men, shouting, “I got you covered, officer.” After that night, policemen dropped in two or three times a week and called her “The Doll.” Over time Wilson built up a collection of police patches which were proudly displayed on the wall. The officers nominated their Doll for a community service commendation, but police chief Harold A. Brier refused to issue it. He had an intense dislike for people in the Black neighborhoods and ordered his officers to use stormtrooper tactics to “keep them in line.”

In 1978 Wilson accused controversial businessman Frank Balistrieri of sanctioning the murders of several organized crime figures. She was angry that close friend Augie Palmisano was killed by a bomb planted underneath the hood of his car. She told detectives it was obvious Frankie Bal was responsible. Detectives noted two large portraits of Palmisano on the back wall of the bar, surmising that Wilson might be more than just a close friend. As the detectives were leaving, she said, “Frankie Bal has gone too far this time.”

In January 2017 Minnette Wilson passed away at the age of 79. She left behind two daughters, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. The doors of her lounge were padlocked, and the prized decorations, souvenirs, and other collectors’ items had been sold or stolen. The building housed her lounge was razed in 2025. But in the early morning hours, the ghosts of long-gone jazz and blues musicians still serenade the legendary Satin Doll as she moves effortlessly among them.