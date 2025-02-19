The Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee: A Hidden Hobbyist Gem

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee

Train enthusiasts and tinkerers alike converge at the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee, located at 215 E National Ave. in Walker’s Point, fittingly tucked away underneath the railroad bridge. On the last Sunday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m., or at several special events throughout the year, folks may come visit the club and help operate either of their elaborate, sprawling model railroad lines, mingle with fellow hobbyists, or even bring their own trains to run on the tracks.

The Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee has origins dating back to the 1930s. Its current layout was completed in 1950, making it the oldest model railroad in the country operating out of a single location. The building that houses the club used to be a train station itself, with much of the original architecture still intact. As signage in the facility will explain, over eight O scale (1:48) miles of track connect terminal yards in two rooms, and four trains may run on the lines at a given time.

A controller box sits in the middle of the first terminal yard. The railroads are embellished with miniature scenery like depots, businesses, cars, trees, bridges, and anything else that could have been found on a real Wisconsin mainline in the heyday of train travel. Mountainous murals adorn the walls of both rooms. Model train cars, historical images and information about the club are displayed throughout the facility.

Going Strong

George Edward has been involved with the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee since 1969. He and his team are extremely proud that the club is still going strong after all these years. Comparing the club then to now, Edward says, “It’s just about the same except for maintenance and a few longer sidings. That’s about it.”

Both vintage and modern technology is utilized for the model railroads. “Anybody can run anything they want on here so long as it fits on the tracks,” Edward continues.

Members meet at the club every Monday night to clean and maintain the railroad. According to Edward, there are currently about 12 consistent members. Although societal interest in model railroading may not be quite what it used to be, those who are invested in the hobby refuse to let it die out. “I can guarantee you that everyone here has a box of something else in their basement,” Edward laughs. “You have to start with something and find what you fit into.”

In addition to the monthly open houses, one of the biggest occasions for the Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee every year is Doors Open Milwaukee, which always brings new faces of all ages into the space every September. The club participates in Trainfest in November as well.

George Edward may be contacted at 3georgediane@gmail.com with any questions.