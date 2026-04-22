The Short and Unruly History of the Milwaukee Badgers: The City’s Foray into the National Football League

Expand Photo courtesy of Picryl Jimmy Conzelman and Bo McMillin Jimmy Conzelman and Bo McMillin of 1922 Milwaukee Badgers

Milwaukee hosted a professional football team before the Packers started playing regularly in the city in 1933. For five seasons, the Cream City hosted the Milwaukee Badgers of the National Football League (NFL). The Badgers lasted from 1922 until 1926, an era when the state of Wisconsin hosted several NFL teams. Racine and Kenosha both housed NFL teams as well as Green Bay, which remains a stalwart in the league more than a century later. By 1927, Green Bay would be the lone surviving NFL team in Wisconsin.

The Badgers played at Athletic Park, which would be renamed Borchert Field later in the decade. The team never played particularly well. The Badgers posted a 16-27-6 record over five seasons. Nor did the team draw particularly large crowds. Only once did the Badgers draw more than 5,000 fans to a game at Athletic Park. Local industrial league teams often outdrew the Badgers in Milwaukee. The Packers outdrew the Badgers consistently in the much smaller city of Green Bay. Starting in 1933, the Packers laid claim to Milwaukee, playing a couple of games each season in the Cream City until 1994. Milwaukee remains a Packers town. It was never, in fact, a Badgers town, at least when it came to the professional football team.

The Milwaukee club’s struggles started at the top. Two serial sports entrepreneurs from Chicago established the Badgers, appropriating the nickname used by the state university since 1889. Joe Plunkett and Ambrose McGuirk paid a $500 expansion fee to land a franchise in Milwaukee. From the start, they were absentee owners. They stayed in Chicago and seemed only partially invested in the team. In the June 1922 press release announcing the team’s existence, the new owners purported that football legend Jim Thorpe would play a role in the organization. He never did. Whether this was wishful thinking, a deal that fell through, or pure hokum, Thorpe never materialized with the Badgers.

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Saving Nickels

To borrow a phrase that Mike Ditka once used to describe Bears’ owner George Halas, the Badgers’ owners threw nickels around like they were manhole covers. Once in the Badgers’ inaugural season, the owners cancelled a game right before kickoff, calling it a rain out. After looking out at the sparse, rain drenched crowd, the Badgers owners realized that a cancellation would help them avoid paying a stadium rental fee to the city or paying their players for the game.

League rules required teams to dress at least 18 players for a game. Sometimes, the Badgers owners would put on uniforms and sit on the bench to get their gameday roster up to the requisite 18.

Nevertheless, McGuirk, who handled the day-to-day of the club, signed a number of noteworthy players in that initial season. As player-coach, he hired Jimmy Conzelman, one of the great quarterbacks and football minds of his generation. Conzelman had been the winning quarterback in the Rose Bowl before embarking on a decade-long NFL career as a player-coach with six different franchises. In 1928, the quarterback-halfback-defensive back-placekicker led the Providence Steamrollers to an NFL title. Years later, Conzelman won the NFL championship in 1947 as head coach of the Chicago Cardinals. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1964.

Black Teammates

In search of talent, McGuirk made history by signing several African American players. Between 1920 and 1932, 13 African Americans played in the NFL before a gentleman’s agreement segregated the league until 1946.

The three Black players that Milwaukee signed were easily the three most prominent African American players in the early years of professional football—Fritz Pollard, Duke Slater, and Paul Robeson.

Fritz Pollard was the NFL’s first black player and coach, a position he held with the Akron Pros in 1921. Pollard was the first African American to start a game at quarterback in the NFL and, more generally, one of the best backs of his era. He is a member of both the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame.

Duke Slater was an All-American tackle at Iowa before becoming arguably the best NFL lineman of the 1920s. He spent most of his career with the Rock Island Independents and Chicago Cardinals. Slater was a fixture on All-NFL teams in the 1920s and is also a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Slater would later become an attorney and Superior Court judge in Chicago.

Paul Robeson at Bat

Singer, actor, and political activist Paul Robeson, too, played for the Badgers in 1922. Robeson had been an All-American back at Rutgers.

The Badgers had a rather auspicious home debut. They hosted the Racine Legion on October 15, 1922, and clobbered them 20-0. An estimated 6,000 fans showed up for the game, which may have been the franchise’s high point. The remainder of the 1922 season did not go nearly so well. A number of Milwaukee’s best players, including Slater, skipped town to play for teams that paid better. Milwaukee finished the 1922 season with a 2-4-3 record. Slater and Pollard would play elsewhere in 1923 while Robeson pursued his singing career and completed a law degree at Columbia University.

Jimmy Conzelman took control of the Badgers’ operation in 1923 and righted the ship. The previous year, he had been a co-head coach, but it was fully Conzelman’s operation in year two. Conzelman and bruising running back Erling Eugene “Dinger” Doane combined that fall to form one of the league’s toughest backfields. The Badgers won a series of wars of attrition on the gridiron that autumn, helping the Badgers post a 7-2-3 record, good for third in the NFL. Both losses came against the Green Bay Packers, who had already asserted themselves as the state’s most successful and popular professional team.

Unstable League

The 1923 season proved to be an aberration. For unclear reasons, Conzelman ceased to be the head coach in 1924 but continued to play for the team for another season. The Badgers went 5-8 in 1924 under new head coach Hal Eastman.

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It got worse from there. The 1925 version of the team played just six games and lost all of them. They disbanded in early November. Then the Badgers found themselves enmeshed in the biggest scandal in the history of the then-fledgling professional football league.

Late in the 1925 season, the Chicago Cardinals were in a tight race with the Pottsville (Pennsylvania) Maroons for the NFL championship. Until 1933, the NFL did not hold a championship game and simply awarded the league championship to the team with the best record. The instability of the league led to teams playing often radically different numbers of games. In the era, it was not uncommon for teams to build up their records with impromptu late season games. Sometimes, these games pitted NFL teams against one another. In other instances, NFL teams played independent professional clubs that were deemed sufficiently competitive to count as a worthy opponent. The Cardinals were desperately in need of a couple of wins, having lost to Pottsville 21-7 earlier in the season in Chicago.

The Cardinals scheduled additional games in December against the Hammond Pros and Badgers to pad their record. Both clubs had already disbanded for the season. Hammond reformed easily and lost a competitive game against the Cardinals. Milwaukee, though, had trouble rounding up enough players for the game, which was to be held in Chicago.

Expand Photo courtesy of Picryl Cardinals-Badgers NFL game high school players The four Chicago high school students who played as Milwaukee Badgers in the Cardinals-Badgers NFL game on December 10, 1925

Enter Art Folz, backup quarterback for the Cardinals. Folz recruited four high school players from nearby Englewood High on Chicago’s South Side to play for the Badgers. The reverse ringers played under assumed names for the Badgers, who were in on the scheme.

The Cardinals-“Badgers” game was held on December 10, 1925, at Chicago’s Normal Park. The Badgers lived down to expectations, losing the game 58-0. Cardinals’ owner Chris O’Brien later professed his innocence of the whole thing but didn’t even charge fans to attend the makeshift game, which he had for the ad hoc game against Hammond.

Conspicuous Defeat

Apparently, the conspicuousness of the defeat played a role in the ruse’s downfall.

League president Joseph Carr blew a gasket when he learned of the scheme, which called into question the legitimacy of the NFL as a competitive enterprise.

The league fined Cardinals owner Chris O’Brien $1,000. McGuirk was fined $500 and forced to sell the Milwaukee franchise. Folz was banned from the league for life. Strangely, the game remained officially in the NFL record books. This was likely the result of Pottsville screwing up even worse in the final weeks of the 1925 season.

Pottsville, too, scheduled another game. They played a team of former Notre Dame All-Stars that included the Four Horsemen. The game, not surprisingly, drew a great deal of interest. Rather than playing the game in Pottsville at the town’s diminutive Minersville Park, the Maroons ownership went for a big payday and rented out Philadelphia’s Shibe Park, the home of baseball’s Philadelphia A’s which then seated 33,500. The only problem was that playing the game in Philadelphia violated the league’s territorial rights rules. The Frankford Yellow Jackets, who played elsewhere in the city, had the exclusive rights to play games in Philadelphia.

Pottsville won the pitched battle against the Notre Dame All-Stars, 9-7, but they lost the league championship. Frankford protested to the league office and President Carr sided with them. He discounted the game, named the Cardinals the 1925 NFL champions, and suspended Pottsville from the league. Pottsville’s open defiance of a league rule was deemed a worse sin than Chicago’s attempt to pull a fast one.

Much was forgiven by the following summer, when the NFL faced competition from a rival professional football league. Pottsville and Chicago were two of the league’s strongest franchises and the NFL needed them up and running. Folz was reinstated and O’Brien had his hefty fine rescinded. For his part, O’Brien refused to accept the honor as league champion for 1925. Pottsville, too, had theirs suspension lifted. Milwaukee was a different story. McGuirk had already sold his team to former Chicago Bears running back Johnny Bryan for $1,000.

The Johnny Bryan-led Badgers were a little better, earning a 2-7 record in the 1926 campaign. The box office didn’t get any better at Athletic Park though and the franchise folded the following summer.

Over the next few years, several entrepreneurs tried to bring professional football back to Milwaukee. Nothing stuck until the Packers turned Milwaukee into a satellite campus of Green Bay. Ever since, Milwaukee has firmly been a Packers town.