Timmerman Field Still a Runway for Small Aircraft

Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport, also known as Timmerman Field, is located on Milwaukee’s Northwest side on Hampton Avenue and 92nd Street. Constructed in 1929, the airport continues to be utilized for general and private aviation.

The airport was sold to airport manufacturer Curtiss-Wright Corporation in 1936 and renamed Curtiss-Wright Airport. C-WC was formed by the merger of companies founded by Glenn Curtiss, the inventor of naval aviation and the Wright Brothers, known in history as aviation pioneers, who ushered in the era of aviation. The name gave the field a certain prestige, although it was incapable to overcome the unfortunate effects of the Depression. As a result, only one hangar was built.

The airport was briefly sold to the airport’s property manager, Flightways in 1945. Two years later, Milwaukee County bought the airport upon realizing the economic impact of commercial aviation. As a result, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) had their first meeting at the airport on Jan. 26, 1953. Additionally, Curtiss-Wright Field was seen as a favorable site for Wisconsin air shows. The EAA also hosted the earliest Fly-In Conventions from 1953 to 1958.

In 1959, the name Curtis-Wright Airport was changed once again upon the death of Lawrence J. Timmerman. The county board recognized the former board supervisor and chairman after serving the county for 23 years.

The only original building that remains today is the main hangar. Metal T and round-top hangars were added in the 1940s, with masonry hangars constructed in the early ‘50s and ‘60s. When Milwaukee County took over the airport, the current control tower was built, which is operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Many of us have distinct memories of Timmerman Airport. For years the Goodyear Blimp made frequent stops at the airport where the public could see it up close. The blimp was anchored there during the 1982 World Series.

Let’s not forget about the Skyroom bar and restaurant located on the second level of the main building. Owned by Gerald Ostrander, the Skyroom had great food, especially steak, lobster, onion rings and fish fries. When entering the building from the first floor, you would proceed to the steep stairs leading to the bar and restaurant. As you walked in, the bar was to the left (today you can still see the outline of the tiled floor). The Skyroom was known for business lunches during the week. On Saturday nights, patrons flocked to the restaurant for a porterhouse steak or prime rib, the famous hot bacon salad dressing and dancing to a live band.

The kitchen was at the back of the restaurant. Through the kitchen door, to the left, was a steam table for the special of the day and above that was the area where waitresses picked up food orders. The kitchen was made for one chef where everything was within arm’s length.

In the mid 1970s and early 1980s the restaurant had that darker supper club vibe. It was a small venue but big on fun. Unfortunately, the Health Department closed the restaurant in the early 1990s for several reasons: numerous safety issues and the second-floor location made it inaccessible for handicapped patrons.

Although we are living in a time of constant change, Timmerman Airport remarkably remains an aviation mainstay.

