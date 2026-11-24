Expand Photo by Voces de la Frontera via Wikimedia Commons Vel Phillips - 2007 March on Milwaukee Anniversary Vel Phillips speaks at the 16th street viaduct for a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of civil rights marches led by Father James Groppi and Vel Phillips (2007)

Velvalea Hortense Rodgers “Vel” Phillips broke down doors that had been bolted shut for generations. A trailblazer in law, politics and civil rights, she became the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, the first woman elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, the first African American judge in Wisconsin, and later Wisconsin’s secretary of state. She spent her life encouraging institutions toward fairness—taking on housing discrimination, marching for justice, and using the law to create lasting change for Milwaukee’s residents. Her work was so wide-ranging and enduring that the city commemorated her with a permanent public artwork, “I Didn’t Do It Alone,” honoring both her leadership and the many people who joined her struggle.

Earlier this year, Milwaukee’s Department of City Development recently celebrated Phillips’ role in breaking social and cultural barriers for women and people of color. Internationally recognized artist Karyn Olivier created a permanent work of art depicting pivotal aspects of Phillips’ life of service. Speakers at the dedication included Mayor Cavalier Johnson, District 4 Alderman Robert Bauman, District 6 Alderwoman and Milwaukee Arts Board Chair Milele Coggs, and Michael Phillips, chair of the Art Committee and Vel Phillips’ son.

Sense of Fairness

Early years shaped a deep sense of fairness in Vel Phillips. Born in 1924 she graduated from North Division High School before attending Howard University. While in Washington, D.C., she absorbed lessons in civic engagement and leadership that would inform her career. Back home she earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1951, becoming the first Black woman to graduate from that law school. Her path into public life was not abstract; it was personal. One Sunday she was turned away from a church service while sitting alongside white friends—ushered out because segregation still marked who could worship where. That humiliation lit a steady fire: she resolved to use the law and public office to confront injustice.

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Expand Image: Richard G. Carter Vel Phillips Sepia magazine 1958 Vel Phillips Sepia magazine 1958

At age 32, in 1956, Phillips won a seat on the Milwaukee Common Council, the first woman elected to that body. She was a presence who combined legal knowledge with a relentless focus on the needs of ordinary citizens. In 1962 she introduced what came to be known as the Phillips Housing Ordinance, a local bill to outlaw housing discrimination. The council soundly rejected it—18 votes against, one in favor, Vel’s. She didn’t give up. Over the next five years she reintroduced fair housing measures three more times, each time meeting defeat. But defeat did not mean silence. Phillips worked with the Milwaukee NAACP Youth Council and allied with national figures who visited or supported the cause. Her efforts connected her to a broader movement that included leaders like John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., who supported the idea that buying and renting homes should not depend on race.

Open Housing

Phillips’ legal and civic career continued to break barriers. In 1971 she resigned from the Common Council to accept a position on the Milwaukee County bench, becoming both the first female judge in the county and the first African American judge in Wisconsin. She employed a lifetime of legal training and community advocacy into all of her decisions. Yet electoral politics proved unforgiving: when she ran to keep the seat she had been appointed to, opponents attacked her controversial civil rights record and she lost the election. Nevertheless, her influence continued beyond the courtroom.

Next Generation

She taught the next generation of lawyers and leaders as a lecturer at UW–Milwaukee and as a visiting professor at Carroll College and UW–Madison Law School. In 2002 Marquette University School of Law named her a Distinguished Professor of Law. She served on boards that reflected her range of interests—education, culture, history—including the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and America’s Black Holocaust Museum. Her community work extended into modern electoral politics; she chaired the successful congressional campaign of Gwen Moore, who became Wisconsin’s first African American member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phillips also served as Wisconsin’s secretary of state, a role that allowed her to shape state-level policy and to be a visible example of Black female leadership in government. Her life combined public office, legal practice, teaching, and activism in service of a single aim: to expand the circle of opportunity and dignity for Milwaukee’s citizens.

Her style was direct, principled, and quietly brave. She could wear the heavy mantle of public responsibility without seeking the spotlight for herself. Friends and colleagues recall a woman who believed deeply in community organizing and the power of steady, patient work. She understood politics as a tool—sometimes slow and maddening—to secure rights that many took for granted. That she achieved so much in an era when barriers were explicit and unyielding speaks to her skill as a strategist and to her compassion as a civic leader.

Vel Phillips’ legacy is woven into laws and institutions, leaders she mentored, and in the physical reminders that mark Milwaukee’s civic landscape. The city’s memorial to her features two carved stone architectural sections with six sculpted figures representing citizens, activists, and leaders who worked alongside her. Their linked arms recall the unity of the 200 days of open housing protests and progress of liberty, justice and democracy.

Phillips died on April 17, 2018, but the work she led—ending discrimination in housing, expanding access to civic life, and insisting that government protect all its people—remains an active project. The public art that honors her—titled, fittingly, “I Didn’t Do It Alone”—reminds Milwaukee that progress is communal. Vel Phillips gave passion, strategy and courage to a long fight for equality. The city’s streets, neighborhoods and institutions are better for it.

Description: Her style was direct, principled, and quietly brave. She could wear the heavy mantle of public responsibility without seeking the spotlight for herself.