Washington High School from Barracks to Landmark

Washington High School evolved from a four-room wooden shelter on the meadow to a permanent brick institution that served a maturing neighborhood. Academic balance, civic engagement, and community ties would define the school for decades. The building that opened in 1916 stands as a tangible reminder that public institutions often are often shaped by local need and collective effort.

In 1909, the Milwaukee school board authorized a high school on what was then pastureland. The first class of 88 freshmen walked through fields and past farm animals to a four-room wooden barrack adjacent to the elementary school on N. 38th Street.

Educator George J. Balzer, named principal to organize and open the school, assembled a small faculty, established a first-year curriculum and managed daily challenges.

Ever-increasing enrollment enlarged the campus to eight outbuildings linked by a labyrinth of corridors and topped by 30 metal smokestacks. With roughly 560 students and 27 teachers, a full high school curriculum could finally be taught on site. But adapting lessons and hands-on learning placed additional burdens on teachers who needed understanding and patience from students and families.

Lunch in the Meadows

For fun, students used the meadows and clover fields for lunch, sports, and informal gatherings. At the same time, classroom roofs leaked, windows were unscreened, insects were pervasive in warm months, and the occasional farm animal wandered close enough to peer into rooms. Drinking water was kept in jars in the hallways, and restroom conditions were typically unhealthy.

Even in these makeshift quarters the high school provided courses in English, science, math, history and foreign languages. Commercial classes in bookkeeping and shorthand reflected the necessary preparation for both continued study and immediate employment.

The student body mirrored the area’s ethnic makeup. German and Jewish names were common among early pupils, with Irish, Polish and other immigrant groups mixed in. For many families, high school represented upward mobility and an alternative to immediate factory labor. The provisional school already produced graduates who later returned as staff or remained active in the neighborhood.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Photographs from the early years show students in suits and demure dresses and carpenters at work. With little adult supervision, students organized a book club, a school publication, stage plays and sports teams—activities that fostered leadership, public speaking, and social skills. Evelyn Purdy, a member of the class of 1915, would return to teach at Washington for 45 years—an early example of the school’s emerging continuity.

Permanent Building

Expand Image via Wisconsin Historical Society Washington High School - 1916 A 1916 postcard of Washington High School

In 1914 Milwaukee architects Van Ryn & De Gelleke were commissioned to design a building for 1,500 students. The original frame buildings in a meadow gave way to a permanent civic institution. The commission signaled municipal commitment to improved classrooms, modern sanitation, laboratories, music rooms, kitchen facilities, assembly spaces and expanded programming.

Washington High School opened on September 5, 1916, and was formally dedicated on March 11, 1917. The Sherman Park neighborhood filled in with houses and streets, and the school became an anchor in the growing residential and business district. The school board purchased the five-acre block north of the school and created an athletic field for sports, concerts, and large events.

Throughout the barracks-to-brick transition, George Balzer guided the school through its unsteady beginnings, development of curriculum, and the planning of the permanent building. More importantly he aligned high school courses with postsecondary pathways for eligible graduates.