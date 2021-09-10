Soap, Cheese and Therapy

Photo via Heleene Green

Visiting with goat farmer, Heleene Green, I found out some interesting facts about raising goats. “Bringing the Goodness of the Country to You” is their motto.

The day that I visited the goat farm, I was allowed to try my hand at milking a goat, which was a unique experience. Visitors were allowed to feed the goats Animal Crackers, pet them and watch them climb on furniture in the barn, while Heleene talked about goat farming. It was a fun and relaxing day.

How did you get started with goat farming?

My great uncle and aunt were dairy farmers in Door County and that’s where my love of farming began. When I was 13, we moved to our own mini farm in Waukesha county and friends of ours gave us a grade Toggenburg doe kid as a housewarming gift.

What are a few key things to know about raising goats, before getting started?

You will need to consider their housing. They need a clean, dry pen in a draft free barn with fresh water, hay and free choice minerals and baking soda. Depending on their age and if they are lactating, they may need grain as well. Pasture can also be beneficial. Goats are browsers, not grazers, and will clear the land of buckthorn and other undesirable vegetation very efficiently.

Tell us about your breeding program.

It's important to breed your does to a high-quality buck. He is half your herds’ genetics. A standard sized dairy goat can be bred at seven months and their gestation period is five months. Therefore, they can be producing milk at just one year of age. First time milkers (first fresheners) will generally have one or even two kids. In subsequent years, they may have triplets or on occasion even quads. This makes goats very popular, and therefore, worldwide more people drink goat’s milk than cow’s milk.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

What kind of dairy goats do you have and how much milk do they produce per day?

I raise Nubian dairy goats. They originated in Africa and were developed as a dairy breed in England. On average, a goat gives about a gallon of milk per day.

What do you do with your goat’s milk?

I use my milk to make goat’s milk soaps, goat cheese and kefir. One gallon of milk makes about 24 ounces of traditional soft goat cheese (chevre). I learned to make goat cheese, fromage de chevre, while studying the dairy goat industry in France. In July, I offer a class that explores my experiences in France.

I also make and sell my all-natural goat’s milk soaps. Using a cold process method frozen milk and lye along with oils like; olive, coconut, palm and others create a luxury bar of soap that cleans and moisturizes your skin at the same time. Essential oils and natural botanicals also give the soaps special properties that are beneficial to your skin.

You have events called, “Goat Therapy” at your farm. What can a visitor expect?

Goat therapy is time spent with the goats ... relaxing, lowering your blood pressure and enjoying their funny antics. Goats are very grounding and gentle animals. They're fun to be around and their curiosity and silliness will bring a smile to your face.

Two goat therapy events are scheduled, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. For more information, visit the Green’s Friendship Acres website or email Heleene Green at heleenegreen@gmail.com.