The Main Project’s Coffee Shop Doubles as a Community Center

Within the past two years, there has been a very active number of businesses that aim to help the Racine community along with making profit. One of the newest in this positive trend is The Main Project, located on State Street in Racine.

Open since October 2020, this coffee and pastry shop doubles as a community center that hosts classes, yoga, and a variety of social clubs. The first African American owned coffee shop in the city, Mayfield’s center has a particular emphasis on literacy with its large display of children’s books, promotion of various classes, and support for after school programs. Deontrae Mayfield, the owner of the Main Project, and Chelsea Powell, a volunteer, sat down to discuss the goals for the center, principles and values that drive the business along with Mayfield’s hope for Racine and its people.

Describe your history with the City of Racine.

Mayfield: I was born and raised in Racine. The only time I didn’t live in Racine was the 13 years I was incarcerated. I grew up in a great household, but still chose to do things that influenced me in my community. Coming home from that, I wanted to give kids a chance that I didn’t have. I didn’t have big brothers or big sisters as mentors so everything I do is coming from that background. I want to be an influence on children and show them the pitfalls so they don’t have to go through it themselves.

What led to your focus on education within Racine?

Mayfield: I saw in Racine that children aren’t at the proper level they should be learning at so I decided to take it upon myself to help as much as I could. Some parents aren’t able to help their kids because they’re working or are in a situation where they can’t. I have the freedom and influence to do it, so I decided to take it upon myself to do so.

How does running this business match up with our objectives to support community?

Powell: It’s a safe place, to start with. It’s a comfortable gathering place for a community and gathering over coffee is a really healthy way to come together.

In what ways have local educators and your patrons influenced you?

Mayfield: My mom’s an educator and she’s influenced me by showing the importance of education. However, I don’t think they’ve influenced me enough because then I wouldn’t be doing what I’m trying to do.

Powell: You learn from them too when they come in and talk about how hard the job is.

Mayfield: They’ve influenced me by being able only to go so far. So as a community member working outside the scope of a job title or position, I’m able to push a little further in certain aeras to fill voids that are needed.

Where do you see The Main Project heading in the future?

Mayfield: I look at the project as being a tree. The root of it is the coffee shop, being a space for everybody; the branch is branching out into every crevice of society that needs help or guidance. No matter what it takes, from education to a sewing class, any time we can be an influence to someone else, we want to partake in that.

Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know about you and The Main Project?

Mayfield: we are a positive, creative space for all things good and uniting people. This is a place of unity; no matter your background, we are a place where everyone can come together and do good for the community.