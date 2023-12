× Expand Photo by Kim Belton Gone Fishing by Kim Belton

"Gone Fishing"

Fishermen at sunset, Port Washington, WI.

From Judge Cindy Hansen: "The soft soothing colors convey a peaceful feeling in this image. The lighthouse shows signs of stormier days and there are waves breaking on the other side of the walkway, which gives a slight tension to the scene. This photograph has a story to tell."