Photo of the Week: December 18, 2023

Photo by cselin Alone by cselin

"Alone"

Set apart from the landscape by the two posts, the figure seems to both study and respect the angry lake.

From Judge Kari Cobb: "This picture is thought provoking. The landscape is ominous. The man is bent over. Has dealing with the ominous things in life caused him to become bent over. But do the two posts represent the goal posts of life? If he is in the middle, has he scored in the game of life, despite all the difficulties? It is just a picture of a man at the beach or a philosophical statement on life?"