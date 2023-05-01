Photo of the Week: May 1, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz When I Drink I Drink Alone

From judge Helene Fischman:

"Often, in art, we take ourselves too seriously. We are looking for vast, deep meaning, the sublime -- but are we not human? Do we not laugh? Sometimes a little humor in art can really deliver a punch that's close to home. A reality check hat makes us feel more connected to each other and the real, day-to-day struggles of being human. In this case, being a child...having a child... Sometimes the sublime, dear Brutus, lives not in the stars, but in ourselves as we stumble along the cobblestone paths of life, laughing all the way."