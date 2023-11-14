Photo of the Week: November 13, 2023

×
Photo by Alex Lyskowicz
Lake Life by Alex Lyskowicz
It’s hard to believe that we don’t live next to the ocean.
From Judge Kari Cobb: "There is an old expression - “take time to smell the roses.” I’ll change up it up to say, “take time to walk the beach.” Through this photograph I can feel the sand on my feet and the water splash up on me. This photo transports me from my living room couch to the lake. I feel this picture captures innocence and fun and draws me in."