Photo of the Week: November 13, 2023

"Lake Life" by Alex Lyskowicz

It’s hard to believe that we don’t live next to the ocean.

From Judge Kari Cobb: "There is an old expression - “take time to smell the roses.” I’ll change up it up to say, “take time to walk the beach.” Through this photograph I can feel the sand on my feet and the water splash up on me. This photo transports me from my living room couch to the lake. I feel this picture captures innocence and fun and draws me in."