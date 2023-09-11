Photo of the Week: September 11, 2023

× Expand Photo Credit: Craig Steitz "The Crossroads been a'call'n me home" by Craig Steitz

From judge Barbara Budish: "There are so many musicians that have sung Robert Johnson’s legendary song, CrossRoads. It’s interesting to have this visual representation of the song in this well-executed conceptual photo. The turbulent clouds with dramatic lighting centers on the crossroads sign and your eye is then drawn to the guitar with its red accent and white outline —carefully placed in the lush field of grass. It’s a Unique example of a still life in a landscape setting."