2026 Occasional Artists Show & Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum on September 18

North Point Lighthouse Friends hosted the tenth annual 2026 Occasional Artists Exhibit & Sale that featured original works by 11 local artists.

Portions of both the admission price and art sales during the evenings three-hour exhibition benefits North Point Lighthouse Friends, the 501(c)(3) organization that supports North Point Lighthouse Museum (2650 N .Wahl Ave.).

North Point Lighthouse Friends, Inc. was established in 2002 by the Historic Water Tower Neighborhood Association, Inc. and Lake Park Friends.

“In 10 years, the Occasional Artists Show has become a fun and anticipated annual event that keeps getting stronger. It's a single night, but the impact helps to carry the North Point Lighthouse Museum forward all year. And it’s a fun party too!” said Artist, Julia Taylor. “What makes this event special for me as an artist is that it brings artists together for something bigger than any one of us—a night where our creativity directly funds the preservation of the Lighthouse museum.”

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the 2026 Occasional Artists Show & Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum.

Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum Photo by Erol Reyal 2026 Occasional Artists Show and Sale Benefit at North Point Lighthouse Museum

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