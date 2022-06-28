Bonnie Byrd, Executive Director, The Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum

The Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum (WCHSM) has been a part of the greater metro Milwaukee community for more than 115 years. Our museum is home to the “Les Paul Experience,” along with our “Stories of Waukesha County” galleries. We also host researchers in the Huelsman Family Research Center and programs for all ages in the Waukesha State Bank Education Center.

I fell in love with history museum as a kid on the quintessential elementary school field trip—and there’s not a day that I don’t wonder which future historian we’re inspiring during their visit with us. I’ve made my career working at local history sites because they help make history more accessible, connecting us across time to the people who shaped the spaces and communities we live in today. Last year I led a team of community volunteers to curate and open a special exhibit “History of Waukesha in 100 Objects,” in honor of the city of Waukesha’s 125th Anniversary. The exhibit, open through the end of this year, is a perfect example that we all have a story to tell that is relevant to our communities, and that it’s people who make history happen.

The WCHSM’s work to preserve and share the stories of Waukesha County that is the heart of what we do each and every day: from museum tours, school field trips, outreach programs, research services, speakers, publications, and even those roadside historic markers. All of it is made possible because of the direct support of this amazing community through membership, donations and attendance.

Visit: The Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum