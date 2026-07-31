Brady Street Festival 2026

by

Supporting Milwaukee Arts

One of Milwaukee’s favorite summer traditions, Brady Street Festival offered three stages of live local music, entertainment, incredible restaurants, pubs, food vendors and makers.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District represents Brady Street, located in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Milwaukee. Home to some of the city’s finest restaurants, shops, taverns, salons, cafes and so much more!

Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID 11) Board Member, Teri Regano, (Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin), is celebrating 60 years in business this December. Founded by her dad Joe back in 1966, Regano’s Roman Coin Building (1890) was designed by Architect Otto Strack, who also designed the Pabst Theater.

Brady Street celebrates the Spring Art Walk, Sunday Fundays, Brady Street Music Festival, the Pet Parade, Halloween and Festivus every year.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Brady Street Festival 2026 on 7- 25-26:

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Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026

The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, using their sticks to give back to the community and creating a fun environment for everyone.

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Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026

The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, have 40 members, 18 adults and 22 kids from 12 years old to 68.

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Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Brady Street Festival 2026

Brady Street Festival held on July 25, 2026.

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Tery Regano - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Tery Regano - Brady Street Festival 2026

Teri Regano, Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin.

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Bandit MKE - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Bandit MKE - Brady Street Festival 2026

Bandit MKE Co-Owners, Liz Kiesling and Michelle Eigenberger.

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Rachel Lund - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Rachel Lund - Brady Street Festival 2026

Rachel Lund, Founder and Owner of Chere Rachelle, handmade meaningful local goods.

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Luis Cedeño - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Luis Cedeño - Brady Street Festival 2026

Luis Cedeño, General Manager of Glorioso's Italian Market.

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Nomad World Pub - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Nomad World Pub - Brady Street Festival 2026

Blaine Harvey’s bachelor party at Nomad World Pub.

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Milwaukee Rugby Club - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Milwaukee Rugby Club - Brady Street Festival 2026

The Milwaukee Rugby Football Club members, Mason Novak, Keondre Walton-Cooper and Jordan Griffin.

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Garbiel Harris - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Garbiel Harris - Brady Street Festival 2026

Gabriel Harris, Milwaukee-born songwriter and musician performing on the Center Stage.

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Dug Dusto - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Dug Dusto - Brady Street Festival 2026

TVs Dug Dusto, Host of Fishing 4 Bangers a popular vintage T-shirt fishing gameshow.

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Grace Ames of Kompali Taqueria - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Grace Ames of Kompali Taqueria - Brady Street Festival 2026

Grace Ames, Manager of Kompali Taqueria.

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Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker - Brady Street Festival 2026

Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker, long time Brady Street Neighborhood residents.

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Pets on Brady - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

Pets on Brady - Brady Street Festival 2026

Valecia from Pets on Brady with treats for Bruno, Rascal, Baya, Matt and Haley.

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The Fellow Travelers - Brady Street Festival 2026

Photo by Erol Reyal

The Fellow Travelers - Brady Street Festival 2026

The Fellow Travelers Band, performing at Brady Street Festival.

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