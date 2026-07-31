One of Milwaukee’s favorite summer traditions, Brady Street Festival offered three stages of live local music, entertainment, incredible restaurants, pubs, food vendors and makers.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District represents Brady Street, located in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Milwaukee. Home to some of the city’s finest restaurants, shops, taverns, salons, cafes and so much more!

Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID 11) Board Member, Teri Regano, (Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin), is celebrating 60 years in business this December. Founded by her dad Joe back in 1966, Regano’s Roman Coin Building (1890) was designed by Architect Otto Strack, who also designed the Pabst Theater.

Brady Street celebrates the Spring Art Walk, Sunday Fundays, Brady Street Music Festival, the Pet Parade, Halloween and Festivus every year.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Brady Street Festival 2026 on 7- 25-26:

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026 The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, using their sticks to give back to the community and creating a fun environment for everyone. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026 The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, have 40 members, 18 adults and 22 kids from 12 years old to 68. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Brady Street Festival 2026 Brady Street Festival held on July 25, 2026. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Tery Regano - Brady Street Festival 2026 Teri Regano, Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Bandit MKE - Brady Street Festival 2026 Bandit MKE Co-Owners, Liz Kiesling and Michelle Eigenberger. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Rachel Lund - Brady Street Festival 2026 Rachel Lund, Founder and Owner of Chere Rachelle, handmade meaningful local goods. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Luis Cedeño - Brady Street Festival 2026 Luis Cedeño, General Manager of Glorioso's Italian Market. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Nomad World Pub - Brady Street Festival 2026 Blaine Harvey’s bachelor party at Nomad World Pub. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Milwaukee Rugby Club - Brady Street Festival 2026 The Milwaukee Rugby Football Club members, Mason Novak, Keondre Walton-Cooper and Jordan Griffin. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Garbiel Harris - Brady Street Festival 2026 Gabriel Harris, Milwaukee-born songwriter and musician performing on the Center Stage. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Dug Dusto - Brady Street Festival 2026 TVs Dug Dusto, Host of Fishing 4 Bangers a popular vintage T-shirt fishing gameshow. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Grace Ames of Kompali Taqueria - Brady Street Festival 2026 Grace Ames, Manager of Kompali Taqueria. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker - Brady Street Festival 2026 Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker, long time Brady Street Neighborhood residents. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Pets on Brady - Brady Street Festival 2026 Valecia from Pets on Brady with treats for Bruno, Rascal, Baya, Matt and Haley. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal The Fellow Travelers - Brady Street Festival 2026 The Fellow Travelers Band, performing at Brady Street Festival. Prev Next

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