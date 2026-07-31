One of Milwaukee’s favorite summer traditions, Brady Street Festival offered three stages of live local music, entertainment, incredible restaurants, pubs, food vendors and makers.
The Brady Street Business Improvement District represents Brady Street, located in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Milwaukee. Home to some of the city’s finest restaurants, shops, taverns, salons, cafes and so much more!
Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID 11) Board Member, Teri Regano, (Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin), is celebrating 60 years in business this December. Founded by her dad Joe back in 1966, Regano’s Roman Coin Building (1890) was designed by Architect Otto Strack, who also designed the Pabst Theater.
Brady Street celebrates the Spring Art Walk, Sunday Fundays, Brady Street Music Festival, the Pet Parade, Halloween and Festivus every year.
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Brady Street Festival 2026 on 7- 25-26:
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026
The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, using their sticks to give back to the community and creating a fun environment for everyone.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp - Brady Street Festival 2026
The Milwaukee Hittaz Drum Corp, have 40 members, 18 adults and 22 kids from 12 years old to 68.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Brady Street Festival 2026
Brady Street Festival held on July 25, 2026.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Tery Regano - Brady Street Festival 2026
Teri Regano, Owner of Regano’s Roman Coin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Bandit MKE - Brady Street Festival 2026
Bandit MKE Co-Owners, Liz Kiesling and Michelle Eigenberger.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Rachel Lund - Brady Street Festival 2026
Rachel Lund, Founder and Owner of Chere Rachelle, handmade meaningful local goods.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Luis Cedeño - Brady Street Festival 2026
Luis Cedeño, General Manager of Glorioso's Italian Market.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Nomad World Pub - Brady Street Festival 2026
Blaine Harvey’s bachelor party at Nomad World Pub.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Milwaukee Rugby Club - Brady Street Festival 2026
The Milwaukee Rugby Football Club members, Mason Novak, Keondre Walton-Cooper and Jordan Griffin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Garbiel Harris - Brady Street Festival 2026
Gabriel Harris, Milwaukee-born songwriter and musician performing on the Center Stage.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Dug Dusto - Brady Street Festival 2026
TVs Dug Dusto, Host of Fishing 4 Bangers a popular vintage T-shirt fishing gameshow.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Grace Ames of Kompali Taqueria - Brady Street Festival 2026
Grace Ames, Manager of Kompali Taqueria.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker - Brady Street Festival 2026
Butchy and Joseph Von Klinker, long time Brady Street Neighborhood residents.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Pets on Brady - Brady Street Festival 2026
Valecia from Pets on Brady with treats for Bruno, Rascal, Baya, Matt and Haley.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
The Fellow Travelers - Brady Street Festival 2026
The Fellow Travelers Band, performing at Brady Street Festival.