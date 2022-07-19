Brett Waterhouse, Arts Organizer and Advocate

As an arts organizer and advocate, most of my work is behind the scenes helping creative startups (Oncata), fundraising (Edessa School of Fashion) and connecting artists with opportunities to exhibit their work.

I curate and exhibit local and regional artists at The Grove Gallery on South Fifth Street in Walker’s Point. Located in a beautiful Victorian Cream City brick building, we host monthly solo shows. The gallery is owned by artist Celine Farrell, a cornerstone of the Walker’s Point creative community for years. We are hosting two events this upcoming Gallery Night and Day (July 22, 5-9 p.m., and July 23, 12-4 p.m.); first, an exhibition/garden dedication party in Celine’s sculpture gallery and the Lunney Garden, and second, an exhibit of watercolor paintings and prints by Don MacCrimmon.

The Grove Gallery is just one of many art spaces on South Fifth Street, a cultural hub in Milwaukee including Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, Arts @ Large, The Alice Wilds, Var Gallery, The Hawthorne, Between Two Galleries, The Suburban, and others. Nearby is Dream Lab, Scout, and Latino Arts Inc., plus all the private artist studios.

I truly believe in this city and the people living here. COVID was tough on the arts community and they need our support more than ever. Let’s go out to hear live music, buy a painting, commission a work, buy handmade goods at art fairs, or donate to an arts non-profit. Let’s come together as a city and support local artists before we lose them to other cities.

