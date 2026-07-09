Circus World’s 2026 Big Top Show Celebration of America's 250th Jubilee

The 2026 Big Top Show is a crowd pleasing patriotic celebration with aerial stunts, juggling, clown antics, animal acts with horses, goats and donkeys that features the legendary Zsilak-Petrov and Hanneford families and Circus World’s Clown, Sebastian “Pacusito” Videla.

Circus World is celebrating 67 years of live entertainment under the Big Top with historic circus wagons, exhibits and the wonder and artistry of the American circus.

On July 1, 1959, Circus World in Baraboo,Wisconsin opened its gates to the public, and the property was transferred to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which continues to operate the museum today.

In 1960, Charles Phillip “Chappie” Fox became the Director of the Circus World Museum.

Circus World’s Robert L. Parkinson Library and Research Center is the world’s foremost research facility for circus history. The library was established in 1965 to manage and maintain the museum’s paper, image and sound materials. It was dedicated and re-named in 1991 for Robert L. Parkinson, the man who served as its director for 26 years.

The Great Circus Parade was founded by Chappie Fox and Ben Barkin, the “best publicist in the country.” Schlitz Brewing Company sponsored the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee from 1963-73 and between 1980 and 2005, the parade was held in Milwaukee, Chicago or Baraboo, and resumed in 2009 returning to Milwaukee on July 12, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Circus World Museum.

Milwaukee's downtown lakefront served 30 times as the circus showgrounds, allowing visitors to view the historic wagons in the staging area and attend a small circus with clowns, old-time circus bands outfitted in original uniforms and view the antique cars and circus wagons during the 4th of July holiday weekends.

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The Big Top Show Performance Jubilee 250 Celebration at Circus World is open May 15–September 6, 2026 (Closed on Tuesdays).

*Photographer Erol Reyal's Personal note: I had the great pleasure of being a friend of Ben Barkin and was invited by him to document the July1990 two-day Circus World Train adventure traveling across Wisconsin, from Baraboo through upper Illinois to Milwaukee. I was very fortunate on this journey of a lifetime to meet my creative soul mate and future wife, Artist Nancy McGee. Cheers! Erol✌️📷

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of Circus World’s 2026 Big Top Show Celebration and the July 1990 Circus Train photos of Ben Barkin, Chappie Fox and Robert L. Parkinson.

Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World Celebrates America's 250th Photo by Erol Reyal Circus World

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