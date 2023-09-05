Cory Ampe, Founder, Chief Marketing Officer

In elementary school, some of the kids called me Creative Cory. I didn’t understand why. I’m not an artist or a musician. In college, while I was working on an internship in Berkeley, I spent a lot of time alone. I spent hours sitting in coffee shops pondering how I could be creative without a muse, artistic output, or frankly, talent. This troubled me deeply; I felt like a phony. After many cups of coffee and hours of soul-searching, I decided that rather than be a creator, my purpose is to be an appreciator, a supporter, and an amplifier of the arts. I’ve held on to that mission ever since.

I can’t make music, but Milwaukee’s local indie music scene has fully shaped my life. I don’t make movies, but I immersed myself in the Film Studies program at UWM and worked for several movie theaters including the Oriental. My favorite job when I was young was with a music and video rental store. I loved recommending films and albums to customers while soaking up pop culture knowledge from my influential, brilliant coworkers, who happened to be musicians and filmmakers themselves. Even today the scenario is the same; I don’t paint or sculpt, but I enjoy telling the stories of artists, exhibitions and arts initiatives throughout the city. I’m still a groupie, an ambassador, and the town crier regarding art, especially Milwaukee art.

From a career standpoint, art pulled me towards it like a magnet. Professionally, I’m a marketer and an advertiser. I love to write and tell stories. I have been fortunate to work with Milwaukee Downtown, VISIT Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Sculpture Milwaukee, WMSE 91.7, the Vel Phillips Legacy Initiative and Sculpture and other organizations that spotlight the arts and music with marketing. As the president of United Adworkers, it’s an honor to serve in our industry efforts to fuel Milwaukee’s creative scene.

Little did I know all those years ago in Berkeley that I am in fact a creator and that my work has the power to bolster the art and creativity that I cherish. Doing this professionally and as a volunteer is a privilege that I don’t take lightly. I am profoundly grateful to Milwaukee’s artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, filmmakers, writers, creatives, curators, venue operators, museum staff, gallery owners and those who work in the business of art and never give up on their steadfast pursuits of creative expression and artful endeavors. I will continue to heed my purpose by promoting and supporting their work whenever I can.

I want people to know that art and music play vital roles in nurturing cultural, emotional, and intellectual growth in our community. Art encourages problem-solving, pushes boundaries, and incubates new ideas. It can change perceptions, hearts, and minds. This spirit of creativity extends beyond the arts and influences other sectors like technology and business. A robust arts scene supports creative industries such as design, fashion, film, advertising and music. If you want to be part of the arts in Milwaukee, don’t hesitate—jump in. Don’t count yourself out because you’re not an artist. If you feel the power of art deep in your core, you are artful and you belong. The arts need you, no matter who you are.

P.S. I am absolutely thrilled to be featured as the 100th Supporting Milwaukee Arts profile. It is incredible that we reside in a city filled with individuals who generously invest their time, energy and talents to cultivate a vibrant arts community. Our city has countless more stories waiting to be told. I want to congratulate and thank Erol Reyal for this dedicated work of passion.

I would be remiss not to mention that the very first SMA profile featured Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21. It was through our shared love for the arts that our paths converged, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

