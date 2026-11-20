× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Jack Tell - re:Craft & Relic Jack Tell is a graduate from UWM Milwaukee and teaches lessons out of Brass Bell music store in Whitefish Bay.

Craft and Relic, is the largest curated Vintage, Handmade & Boutique Market of its kind in Southeastern Wisconsin, with over 160 booths, live music, food trucks and mobile boutiques.

Local and Midwest vendors gathered November 14-16 at the MKE Co. Sports Complex Franklin, offering knitwear, fiber arts, home décor, furniture, apparel, handbags and accessories, children’s items, hand poured candles, prints and illustrations, greeting cards, ceramics and pottery both new and vintage.

It was a pleasure to meet and photograph some of the talented local Milwaukee artists at this year’s Craft & Relic-Vintage, Handmade & Boutique Holiday Market. Cheers! —Erol

BohoChickNMama

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal BohoChickNMama - re:Craft & Relic Danni collects feathers and turns them into earrings, purse charms and beautiful adornments for her BohoChickNMama hat designs.

“The name BohoChickNMama stems from my maternal love for our 5 adult children, my lifelong bohemian style of dressing and accessorizing, and my adoration for the backyard full of chickens and other assorted birds on our hobby farm,” said Danni Smith, Founder & Creator of BohoChickNMama.

“When the birds molt and drop their feathers, I collect them to turn into earrings, purse charms, or beautiful adornments for my hat designs. Since February of 2026, I have hosted ‘Hat Bar Workshops on the Farm,’ in addition to the vendor markets and pop-up events I attend with my products. At the hat bar workshops, guests choose their perfect hat and create a design that suits them perfectly. Partner that with meeting our friendly goats and feeding treats to the birds that bless us with their beautiful feathers and you have an experience that warms the hearts of animal lovers and creatives alike!”

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Expand Photo by Erol Reyal The Duchess of Sussex - re:Craft & Relic Nicole Mueth, The Duchess of Sussex, WI.

Duchess of Sussex

Duchess of Sussex, WI is a one-of-a-kind wearable art business based in Sussex, Wisconsin, founded by a lifelong sewer with a background in fashion design, merchandising, and product development. After spending much of her professional career working as a designer, buyer, and product manager for major retailers, she eventually returned to her first creative passion: sewing.

“I take vintage quilts and textiles and turn them into one-of-a-kind wearable art. Each piece is different, and I love finding ways to bring new life to materials that already have so much character and history,” said Nicole Mueth, Duchess of Sussex,WI.

Jack Tell

Musician, Jack Tell is a graduate from UWM Milwaukee who studied contemporary Fingerstyle guitar performance and composition. Inspired by the works of Andy Mckee, Leo Kottke, Michael Hedges, Tommy Emanuel, Jack also teaches lessons out of Brass Bell music store in Whitefish Bay.

Green Tree 3 Paper Art

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Jen Berkes of Green Tree 3 Paper Art - re:Craft & Relic Artist, Jen Berkes of Green Tree 3 Paper Art enjoys painting bright, whimsical flowers, critters, and birds.

Artist, Jen Berkes of Green Tree 3 Paper Art enjoys painting bright, whimsical flowers, critters, and birds. She uses alcohol ink, acrylic ink, and watercolor to create her pieces. Nature-focused inspiration comes from her many years in Iowa, Colorado and now Wisconsin. You can find Jen at various local art markets around the Milwaukee area. Her work is also available at The Purple Turtle Artisan Collective in Port Washington. When not painting, Jen works full time as a sign language interpreter.

Eco Evie

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Kelly Mutsch and Jean Relihan from Eco Evie - re:Craft & Relic Kelly Mutsch and Jean Relihan from Eco Evie.

Evie, from Eco Evie is a super passionate 16-year -ld who cares a lot about our environment and our wildlife. Evie loves the zoo, everything animal related, and raising awareness and funds to help conservation. Evie was diagnosed with Autism at a young age, and animals have always been a high interest topic for her.

“Eco Evie’s mission is to promote our world’s wellbeing, making clothing entirely from recycled water bottles, and donating a portion of each sale to animal conservation efforts. All of our featured designs are focused on animals of Evie's choosing, and she has a lot more animals she plans on adding to our line in the future! Help us help our earth and take a step in the right direction, one water bottle at a time!” Eco Evie.

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal The Sarah Tendril of The Happy Daisy Shoppe - re:Craft & Relic Sarah Tendril, Owner of The Happy Daisy Shoppe.

Happy Daisy Shoppe

The Happy Daisy Shoppe is a small, book-loving brand created for readers who believe there’s no such thing as too many books. Inspired by a love for reading and all things cute and girly, the shop features cozy, bookish apparel made for fellow bookworms who like a little charm in their everyday style.

LitMKE

Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Mike Bate of Lit MKE - re:Craft & Relic Mike Bate, owner of Lit MKE, with some of Lit MKE's candles in uprecycled cans and bottles.

Bate, owner of Lit MKE, creates soy and coconut wax candles repurposed from liquor, wine, beer bottles and cans.

Mike said, “I started my small business in 2015 when I was a bartender/server and out of my primary frustration of seeing so many bottles and cans being thrown into the garbage. I knew there was something I could do to reduce the impact all of these bottles and cans had on the environment. I decided to act.”

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