Forest Home Cemetery in partnership with Mercadera Market, held its traditional annual holiday ‘Día de los Muertos’ Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de (los) Muertos) has become a traditional annual holiday where family and friends gather to pay respect and honor friends and family members who have died.

The celebration started out with a 5K/2K run followed by a free, family-friendly festival that included community ofrendas, local vendors, food and live performances honoring loved ones in one of Milwaukee’s most historic and beautiful spaces.

Highlights included:

Día de los Muertos ofrendas created by local schools displayed in the Forest Home Cemetery Chapel.

Live performances by Ballet Folklórico Xanharat and Mariachi Rodriguez.

Ballet Folklórico Xanharat, established in Milwaukee in 2020, has become a leading presence in major cultural events throughout the Midwest. The company performs annually at Mexican Fiesta, the largest Hispanic festival in the region, and has appeared at prestigious venues and events including the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Night Market, Disney Orlando, Universal Studios and Latino Night with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery.

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery “We come to celebrate our traditions and our loved ones”, Sonia, Genna, Miguel Angel, and Isis. × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Mexican folk dance. × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The art of Ballet Folklórico is a magnificent tapestry woven from the diverse traditions of Mexico’s many regions. × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Ballet Folklórico performs at various community events, festivals, and cultural celebrations nationwide and throughout Wisconsin. × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Ballet Folklórico Xanharati offers a positive and safe space for children to learn, grow, and appreciate cultural arts. × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Well-regarded for being "Good for kids," Ballet Folklórico Xanharati offers programs that are safe, engaging, and educational. × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum. × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is committed to authenticity, with dancers performing in stunning, meticulously crafted costumes. × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Each dance tells a story, reflecting the unique customs, history, and landscapes of its origin. × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Mexican folk dance. × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Laura González, Owner of Unforgettable Moments Flower Shop with Florist, Helio Hernadez. × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Artist, Adriana Barajas. × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The Perez kids painting ceramics at the Children's activities area. × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Mykel Key, Alverno College student with Vanessa Vasques, Dean of Students, Alverno College. × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration. × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The Nichols Family Ofrenda honoring Virginia Nichols and Luis. × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The South Division High School Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel. × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The Notre Dame School of Milwaukee Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel. × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The Notre Dame School of Milwaukee Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel. × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery The Nativity Jesuit Academy Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel. × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration. × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Mariachi Rodriguez at the Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery. × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery Mariachi Rodriguez at the Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery. Prev Next

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