Forest Home Cemetery in partnership with Mercadera Market, held its traditional annual holiday ‘Día de los Muertos’ Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
The Day of the Dead (Spanish: Día de (los) Muertos) has become a traditional annual holiday where family and friends gather to pay respect and honor friends and family members who have died.
The celebration started out with a 5K/2K run followed by a free, family-friendly festival that included community ofrendas, local vendors, food and live performances honoring loved ones in one of Milwaukee’s most historic and beautiful spaces.
Highlights included:
Día de los Muertos ofrendas created by local schools displayed in the Forest Home Cemetery Chapel.
Live performances by Ballet Folklórico Xanharat and Mariachi Rodriguez.
Ballet Folklórico Xanharat, established in Milwaukee in 2020, has become a leading presence in major cultural events throughout the Midwest. The company performs annually at Mexican Fiesta, the largest Hispanic festival in the region, and has appeared at prestigious venues and events including the Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Night Market, Disney Orlando, Universal Studios and Latino Night with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
“We come to celebrate our traditions and our loved ones”, Sonia, Genna, Miguel Angel, and Isis.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Mexican folk dance.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The art of Ballet Folklórico is a magnificent tapestry woven from the diverse traditions of Mexico’s many regions.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Ballet Folklórico performs at various community events, festivals, and cultural celebrations nationwide and throughout Wisconsin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Ballet Folklórico Xanharati offers a positive and safe space for children to learn, grow, and appreciate cultural arts.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Well-regarded for being "Good for kids," Ballet Folklórico Xanharati offers programs that are safe, engaging, and educational.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is committed to authenticity, with dancers performing in stunning, meticulously crafted costumes.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Each dance tells a story, reflecting the unique customs, history, and landscapes of its origin.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Ballet Folklórico Xanharati is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Mexican folk dance.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Laura González, Owner of Unforgettable Moments Flower Shop with Florist, Helio Hernadez.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Artist, Adriana Barajas.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The Perez kids painting ceramics at the Children's activities area.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Mykel Key, Alverno College student with Vanessa Vasques, Dean of Students, Alverno College.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The Nichols Family Ofrenda honoring Virginia Nichols and Luis.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The South Division High School Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The Notre Dame School of Milwaukee Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The Notre Dame School of Milwaukee Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
The Nativity Jesuit Academy Ofrenda, in the Forest Home Cemetery’s historic chapel.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Mariachi Rodriguez at the Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Día de los Muertos Annual Celebration at Forest Home Cemetery
Mariachi Rodriguez at the Día de los Muertos celebration at Forest Home Cemetery.