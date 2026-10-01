Doors Open Milwaukee at the UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend

The inaugural UWM Makers Market featured alumni, student and community artists held in partnership with Doors Open Milwaukee during Panther Family Weekend.

More than 50 student, alumni and community makers and small businesses filled Spaights Plaza, one of UW-Milwaukee’s most popular outdoor gathering spaces located between the UWM Student Union and Golda Meir Library.

The Panther Family Weekend included behind-the-scenes access exploring the campus, the Milwaukee Panthers men's soccer game and the Alumni, Parent and Family Brunch.

Doors Open Milwaukee is an annual celebration of Milwaukee's architecture, history and neighborhoods. This year’s event opened 190+ locations throughout the metro area to tour for free, including 40 locations at UWM.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the 2026 Doors Open Milwaukee at the UWM Makers Market & Panther Family Weekend.

Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal UWM Doors Open and Makers Market Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend Photo by Erol Reyal Doors Open Milwaukee 2026 at UWM Makers Market and Panther Family Weekend

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