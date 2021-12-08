Dr. Ben Weston, Associate Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin; Chief Health Policy Advisor, Milwaukee County

One of my favorite aspects of my job is wearing multiple hats. I serve as an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, teaching residents and fellows and engaging in research, while also treating patients in the emergency department at Froedtert Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center. Additionally, in my role as Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor and Director of Medical Services for the Office of Emergency Management, I’m focused on health promotion at the community level, creating more equitable policies and practices that will help us achieve better health outcomes for everyone. Early on in the pandemic, my team came up with the idea to create the Milwaukee County COVID-19 Dashboard, which compiles data from various institutions and levels of government to provide a holistic picture of the pandemic’s impact on our community. This dashboard and the modeling it contains has been at the center of Milwaukee County’s decision-making throughout the pandemic. This data transparency placed Milwaukee County among the first in the nation to track COVID-19 disease burden by race and encouraged other communities nationwide to follow suit.

Everyone’s professional and personal lives have been impacted by COVID-19, and the arts and entertainment industries were no exception. The arts community is fundamental to our local economy and quality of life. It is important for all of us, now more than ever, to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. I encourage everyone to seek out information about the COVID-19 vaccine, learn about the important benefits of the vaccine, and roll up your sleeve to receive the shot. The vaccine is free for everyone and there are clinics throughout Milwaukee County providing the vaccine for anyone age five and older. Let’s get back to doing what we love, responsibly!

To find your local vaccinator. Visit: HealthyMKE.com