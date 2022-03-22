Element Everest-Blanks, Weekend Mid-Day Host/DJ at 88.9 Radio Milwaukee

One of my fondest memories as a local musician and performer was my introduction to Radio Milwaukee. Having just finished an exhausting set with my former hip-hop group Black Elephant, I was approached by a newly hired Radio Milwaukee staffer about a radio start-up replacing the jazz station WYMS 88.9. The concept behind the new broadcast platform was an independent musician’s dream come true—music playlists and events curated by and featuring the city’s most popular local artists—and I was being offered an opportunity to be a part of it. This is a no-brainer, I thought. Sign me up.

Following that impromptu meeting, I would spend the next three months preparing to take on the role of marketing and community relations manager. By the time Radio Milwaukee launched in 2007, I had been tapped to begin an additional role as an on-air DJ. I was offered a weekend show, and the rest was history.

The brand is flourishing 15 years later, yet the philosophy remains the same. 88Nine offers Milwaukee music every hour, including Thursday's 5PM Milwaukee Music Hour and 24 hours of Milwaukee music on our streaming platform, 414Music.FM. With our Amplifier Community Connection, Grace Weber’s Music Lab, and HYFIN, which launches in June, we are changing the definition of truly supporting Milwaukee artists.

Visit: 88.9 Radio Milwaukee