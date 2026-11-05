Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

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Supporting Milwaukee Arts

Empty Bowls has been an annual celebration of food, art and giving back to the Milwaukee community for over 25 years. This soups and ceramics festival gives attendees the opportunity to purchase artisan-made bowls and sample soups from some of the best chefs in the city. Pottery wheel and wood-turning demonstrations wowed the crowd, and music serenaded the two-floor event thanks to MSOE's jazz band, and local music teacher Micah Olsan and his students. Empty Bowls wouldn't be possible without the help of hundreds of generous and talented donors. Coming together were hundreds of volunteers, area business sponsors, dozens of chefs preparing delicious soups, and ceramicists and wood-turners creating 1,880 bowls. The massive coordination of the bowl artisans was provided by Cream City Clay pottery studio.  

In recent years, Empty Bowls has been the annual fundraising event for NourishMKE Community Food Centers. On November 1, over 1,000 people joined together at the Kern Center raising over $65,000 to feed our neighbors. Raising money to nourish Milwaukee families is more important now than ever. With evolving federal policies on food programs and a challenging economy, the need continues to rise each year. Last year NourishMKE provided a week's worth of free groceries to nearly 70,000 MKE neighbors. Support is needed to ensure all families have access to healthy, nourishing, and free groceries. Empty Bowls offers a fun, family-friendly way to support this worthy cause. 

NourishMKE Executive Director, Valerie MacMillan had this to say about the 2026 event: "Each year I am blown away by the turnout for this beloved soups-and-ceramics festival. In our food centers we are community builders leveraging food to build trust and resiliency. Empty Bowls allows us to build community on an even larger scale by bringing people together who are committed to feeding our neighbors and having a great time doing it.” 

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Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

NourishMKE Executive Director, Valerie MacMillan and Board Member, Kimara Ellefson

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE at the MSOE Kern Center

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE at the MSOE Kern Center

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Clay demo by Colleen Volland, Owner of Cream City Clay and Artist/Instructor, Lila Papenburg from Cream City Clay

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Milwaukee Area Woodturners Club of Southeastern Wisconsin donated 1,880 wood-turned bowels for the event

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

MAWT club members, Tony Rozendaal and Leigh White demonstrated the artistry of woodturning

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Tony Rozendaal from the Milwaukee Area Woodturners Club

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Chris Beck, Breanna Mantz and Lenora Hill

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

The MSOE Jazz Band performed for the festival attendees and volunteers

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

The MSOE Jazz Band with Dana Legg, Coordinator of Music Programs

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Mary Beth Checkal and Jenny Sauld

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Evelyn Green from Sheboygan, WI

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest at the MSOE Kern Center

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

NourishMKE

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Over 1,000 people attended the Kern Center raising over $65,000 to nourish Milwaukee families

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls volunteers

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Margaret Mittelstadt, Director of Community Relations and Marl Wood, Cooperative Relations Manager from Outpost Natural Foods

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls festival attendees, Heather, Lindsay, Christa and Felix

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Andrea Navis and James Marshall from Café Corazón

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Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Photo by Erol Reyal

Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

The Vendors who participated in Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest

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