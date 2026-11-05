Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE

Empty Bowls has been an annual celebration of food, art and giving back to the Milwaukee community for over 25 years. This soups and ceramics festival gives attendees the opportunity to purchase artisan-made bowls and sample soups from some of the best chefs in the city. Pottery wheel and wood-turning demonstrations wowed the crowd, and music serenaded the two-floor event thanks to MSOE's jazz band, and local music teacher Micah Olsan and his students. Empty Bowls wouldn't be possible without the help of hundreds of generous and talented donors. Coming together were hundreds of volunteers, area business sponsors, dozens of chefs preparing delicious soups, and ceramicists and wood-turners creating 1,880 bowls. The massive coordination of the bowl artisans was provided by Cream City Clay pottery studio.
In recent years, Empty Bowls has been the annual fundraising event for NourishMKE Community Food Centers. On November 1, over 1,000 people joined together at the Kern Center raising over $65,000 to feed our neighbors. Raising money to nourish Milwaukee families is more important now than ever. With evolving federal policies on food programs and a challenging economy, the need continues to rise each year. Last year NourishMKE provided a week's worth of free groceries to nearly 70,000 MKE neighbors. Support is needed to ensure all families have access to healthy, nourishing, and free groceries. Empty Bowls offers a fun, family-friendly way to support this worthy cause.
NourishMKE Executive Director, Valerie MacMillan had this to say about the 2026 event: "Each year I am blown away by the turnout for this beloved soups-and-ceramics festival. In our food centers we are community builders leveraging food to build trust and resiliency. Empty Bowls allows us to build community on an even larger scale by bringing people together who are committed to feeding our neighbors and having a great time doing it.”
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Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
NourishMKE Executive Director, Valerie MacMillan and Board Member, Kimara Ellefson
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE at the MSOE Kern Center
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE at the MSOE Kern Center
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Clay demo by Colleen Volland, Owner of Cream City Clay and Artist/Instructor, Lila Papenburg from Cream City Clay
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Milwaukee Area Woodturners Club of Southeastern Wisconsin donated 1,880 wood-turned bowels for the event
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
MAWT club members, Tony Rozendaal and Leigh White demonstrated the artistry of woodturning
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Tony Rozendaal from the Milwaukee Area Woodturners Club
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Chris Beck, Breanna Mantz and Lenora Hill
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
The MSOE Jazz Band performed for the festival attendees and volunteers
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
The MSOE Jazz Band with Dana Legg, Coordinator of Music Programs
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Mary Beth Checkal and Jenny Sauld
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Evelyn Green from Sheboygan, WI
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest at the MSOE Kern Center
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
NourishMKE
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Over 1,000 people attended the Kern Center raising over $65,000 to nourish Milwaukee families
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls volunteers
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Margaret Mittelstadt, Director of Community Relations and Marl Wood, Cooperative Relations Manager from Outpost Natural Foods
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Empty Bowls festival attendees, Heather, Lindsay, Christa and Felix
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
Andrea Navis and James Marshall from Café Corazón
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Empty Bowls Annual Fundraising Event for NourishMKE
The Vendors who participated in Empty Bowls Soup & Ceramics Fest
Learn more or get involved:
- NourishMKE
- Empty Bowls-NourishMKE
- Cream City Clay
- Milwaukee Area Woodturners
- MSOE University
- Outpost Natural Foods
- Café Corazón
- Micah Olsan
Related:
- "Supporting Milwaukee Arts" James Kieselburg, Director, Grohmann Museum at MSOE
- “Supporting Milwaukee Arts” Tom Crawford, 91.7 FM WMSE, Station Manager
- 40 Years of WMSE Photographer Erol Reyal
- "Supporting Milwaukee Arts" Pete Christensen, Actor/Author/Comedian
- WMSE 8th Annual Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill and Gunhild Carling