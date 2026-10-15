Gallery Night At Historic The Marshall Building

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Bob DeToro - Marshall Building Owner of the Historic Marshall Building in the Third Ward.

One of Milwaukee’s most vibrant artistic destinations to visit during, 'Gallery Night MKE' (October 16-17), is the Historic Marshall Building in the Third Ward.

Home to a diverse community of artists, makers, designers, and creative professionals, the Marshall Building opens their studios and galleries to the public for a rare opportunity to step inside working artist studios and experience creativity firsthand.

“The Marshall Building has always been a hub for creativity. We are currently home to over 70 creative tenants, artists, galleries, creators, designers, photographers and so many other incredibly talented office users as well,” said Bob DeToro, owner of the Marshall Building.

“This building is just charged with a creative vibe that creates a really unique atmosphere. We strive to be the premier art destination for the City of Milwaukee and the go to building for people looking for a unique atmosphere to house their business, studio or gallery.”

Gallery Night MKE features two days of gallery hopping and viewing original artwork at numerous venues throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, showcasing photography, sculpture, drawing, painting, and mixed media. The event allows the public to appreciate and purchase original art by local, regional and international artists.

Gallery Night MKE is produced by the Historic Third Ward Association, and admission is free at all venues during event hours.

Built in 1906-07 by architects George Ferry and Alfred Clas, the Marshall Building was designated a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark in 2002, for being the world’s oldest existing example of Claude Allen Porter Turner’s Spiral Mushroom System.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Manger/Dubak Studio

The Manger/Duback Studio with Artists Barbara Manger and Sally Duback, is located on the 3rd Floor of The Marshall Building in Suite 301.

Sally Duback, is an artist who works in painting, printmaking and sculpture. Her work is mostly focused on nature, environmental stewardship and endangered species. She has also made a lifelong commitment to painting and drawing the human figure from live models. The other half of her studio practice has been her work in neighborhood centers, schools, and nature centers to create collaborative murals for public spaces. To date, she has completed over 50 public projects.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Sally Duback Sally Duback, Painting, Printmaking and Sculpture Artist. × 2 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Sally Duback "Anxiety" by Sally Duback Artist: Sally Duback, Title: Anxiety: 48 X 66 inches, Acrylic Painting on Panel. × 3 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Sally Duback "Adrift" by Sally Duback Sally Duback, Title: Adrift: 48 X 66 inches, Acrylic Painting on Panel. × 4 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Sally Duback "Fall from Grace" by Sally Duback Artist: Sally Duback, Title: Fall from Grace IV: 22 X 66 inches, Archival Pigment Monoprint. Prev Next

Artist Barbara Manger explains, “I am intrigued by the rhythms of endless growth, bloom, death, and renewal that I observe in nature. I create monotypes on a big etching press using natural materials such as leaves, reeds, and grasses to make marks that intertwine, twist, and layer to reflect nature’s pulse and energy. By loosely arranging armfuls and strands I engage line as metaphor, lines that repeat and weave themselves together like tangles on a forest floor, or movements of a dance.

My longtime involvement with art making has been gratifying as has been teaching drawing and printmaking in area colleges and in North Carolina. Equally gratifying was founding Artists Working in Education in 1999. Since then, AWE has continued to provide free art experiences for thousands of children in schools and parks in Milwaukee.

I am fortunate to share a studio in the Marshall Building with artist Sally Duback, who also helped to start AWE. Bob DeToro, our kindly and supportive landlord, has created a positive upbeat working atmosphere for the studios, galleries, and many other businesses housed there,” said Barbara Manger, Artist, Printmaker and Author.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Barbara Manger Barbara Manger, Artist, Printmaker and Author. × 2 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Barbara Manger "Descent" by Barbara Manger Artist: Barbara Manger, Title: Descent: 50 X 38 inches, Monotype. × 3 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Barbara Manger "The Leap" by Barbara Manager Artist: Barbara Manger, Title: Leap: 50 X 38 inches, Monotype. × 4 of 4 Expand Image courtesy of Barbara Manger "The Land Remembered" by Barabara Manger Artist: Barbara Manger, Title: The Land Remembered: 38 X 50 inches, Monotype. Prev Next

Sadler Gallery

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Frank Sadler Frank Sadler, Owner of Sadler Gallery is located in Suite 200 of The Marshall Building.

“I’m Frank Sadler, and for more than 14 years, I’ve had the privilege of operating Sadler Gallery in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. For me, the gallery has always been about more than displaying artwork. It’s about supporting artists, building relationships, and giving people an opportunity to experience original art in a meaningful way.

Sadler Gallery represents a diverse and talented group of artists, many of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for well over a decade. Eric Oates, Tom Hoffman, Lisa Brobst, Ilya Zomb, Bridget Griffith-Evans, Matthew Padilla, Rita Maria, and others bring distinctive voices and perspectives that have become an important part of the gallery’s identity.

Alongside the gallery, I bring more than 35 years of custom framing experience, with an appreciation for how thoughtful presentation can enhance original artwork.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Image courtesy of Sadler Gallery "Nothing Gold can Stay" by Tom Hoffman Artist :Tom Hoffman, Title: Nothing Gold can Stay Size: 30 X 20 inches Oil on Canvas. × 2 of 3 Expand Image courtesy of Sadler Gallery "Your Message Here" by Tom Hoffman Artist :Tom Hoffman, Title: Your Message Here Size: 46 X 32 inches Oil on Canvas. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Sadler Gallery - Marshall Building Sadler Gallery, dealers of fine art and custom framing, Suite 200 of The Marshall Building. Prev Next

Learn more or get involved: