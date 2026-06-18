Guitar Town Honors Les Paul

Celebrating the life and magic of Les Paul, the inaugural GuitarTown Music Festival was held on June 13 at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park, downtown Waukesha.
The festival featured: Live original music from the next generation of artists finding their Signature sound. The Spirit Shakers (Kenosha), The Racing Pulses (Madison), Violet Wilder (Milwaukee), ValleyKil (Eau Claire), The Last Bees (Waukesha) and Bellevue Suite (Milwaukee/Waukesha).
The Visual Artists and Makers Market: Showcasing and selling unique, handcrafted goods and original creations.
The Musical Instrument Donation Drive: Collecting unwanted musical instruments to benefit MUSIC6, an incredible local organization in the New Berlin area.
Exhibits & Eats: From high-voltage exhibits to local food and drinks.
Sue Baker, program director at the Les Paul Foundation and one of Les’ personal friends, hosted the Les Paul Legacy Tour which highlighted Historic Landmarks stories and intimate behind-the-scenes memories of “The Wizard of Waukesha.”
Learn more or get involved:
- Guitar Town Fest
- music6s.com
- Chad Smith Foundation
- Les Paul Foundation
- " Supporting Milwaukee Arts" Sue Baker, Program Director of the Les Paul Foundation
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Sue Baker - Guitar Town Music Festival
Sue Baker, Program Director at the Les Paul Foundation, a Sponsor of the Inaugural Guitar Town Music Festival held June 13th, at Cutler Park, Waukesha, WI.
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Guitar Town Music Festival
The GuitarTown Music Festival - Les Paul Performance Center Main Stage Lineup and Festival Schedule.
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Brad Smith - Guitar Town Music Festival
Brad Smith, Guitar Town Music Festival Organizer and Chad Smith Foundation, Assistant Chairman.
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The Spirit Shakers - Guitar Town Music Festival
The Spirit Shakers, Alex, Max, Oscar and Mitch from Kenosha, WI.
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The Spirit Shakers - Guitar Town Music Festival
The Spirit Shakers playing at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park, Downtown Waukesha, WI.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Sal Langer, Julie Leupi and Sara LaTona
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El Sistema - Guitar Town Music Festival
Sarena and Erika Lawrence from El Sistema of Greater Milwaukee at the June 13th Inaugural Guitar Town Music Festival in Waukesha, WI.
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Jacob Ward - Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Jacob Ward, The Alchemist at the Visual Artists and Makers Market.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Julie Palkowski, Education Coordinator, Les Paul Foundation and Lori Hagopian-Smith at the Chad Smith Foundation booth.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Madeline Licato, Attorney, Keith Stachowiak and Sophia Will at the Murphy & Prachthauser Sponsor booth.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Daniel Faustmann, Ian Ash and Rizza A. GuitarTown Music Festival Staff.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
The Racing Pulses, Singer-Songwriter, Kristian Petrov Iliev.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
The Racing Pulses from Madison, WI.
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Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Sean Jurewiz and Ed Luzia, Jr. from Daves’s Guitar Shop at the Gibson Gives Sponsor booth.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Guitar Town Music Festival 2026
Lewis Smith, Co-Founder & Chairman, Chad Smith Foundation, Brad Smith, Lori, Alma and Milo Hagopian-Smith.