Guitar Town Honors Les Paul

Celebrating the life and magic of Les Paul, the inaugural GuitarTown Music Festival was held on June 13 at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park, downtown Waukesha.

The festival featured: Live original music from the next generation of artists finding their Signature sound. The Spirit Shakers (Kenosha), The Racing Pulses (Madison), Violet Wilder (Milwaukee), ValleyKil (Eau Claire), The Last Bees (Waukesha) and Bellevue Suite (Milwaukee/Waukesha).

The Visual Artists and Makers Market: Showcasing and selling unique, handcrafted goods and original creations.

The Musical Instrument Donation Drive: Collecting unwanted musical instruments to benefit MUSIC6, an incredible local organization in the New Berlin area.

Exhibits & Eats: From high-voltage exhibits to local food and drinks.

Sue Baker, program director at the Les Paul Foundation and one of Les’ personal friends, hosted the Les Paul Legacy Tour which highlighted Historic Landmarks stories and intimate behind-the-scenes memories of “The Wizard of Waukesha.”

Learn more or get involved: