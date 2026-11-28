The 83rd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival, was held Nov. 20-22, 2026 at State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis.
The three-day festival takes place annually on the weekend before Thanksgiving and offers thousands of visitors a taste of worldwide entertainment, food, art displays, vendors and hands on demonstrations.
The Holiday Folk Fair International is sponsored and organized by the International Institute of Wisconsin, a not-for-profit social service agency that promotes cultural understanding. Proceeds support IIW’s nonprofit cultural education and community programs, including Education Day, Future Global Leaders Night and the preservation of cultural heritage in southeastern Wisconsin.
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the 83rd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International held Nov. 20-22, 2026.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
The Amber Dance Lithuanian Youth Group
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Šumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble St. Sava
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
MCCC Art & Performance Troupe Chinese Youth
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Turam Turkish Dancers of Milwaukee Adults
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Na Lesa Bulgarian Cultural Group
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee Adults
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Glen Gorsuch, ‘Fox Of The River Voyageur Canoe’
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Sally Carlson and Diana Ruzicki Sauter from ‘The North West Territory Alliance-Handcrafts of the Revolutionary War’
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Independent Wood Craftsman, John Bly, creating hand crafted tops for kids & adults
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Jace Dill, creating a handmade top in collaboration with Wood Craftsman, John Bly
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Jace shows us how excellent his top works
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
The Turkish booth offered handmade gifts at the International Bazaar
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Vesile Yilmaz and Didar Asik, ‘Ebru’ Turkish Water Marbling
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
‘Ebru' Turkish Water Marbling
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Dance Academy of Mexico Aztec Dancers
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Ke Ola Nani Polynesian Group
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble-Utah
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble Band from Utah
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Harrison Hauser and Yi Hong, Chinese Caligrapher who is creating a scripture honoring his brothers
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Chinese Caligrapher, Yi Hong creates a scripture honoring, “The Three Hauser boys, Harrison, Hollis and Henery”
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Diya White enjoyed a face painting makeover by Sara Strieter from Eagle ZI Art & Design
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Louise Maka, enjoying a hands on Zalehu Pottery experience
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Artist, Taka Erck from Zalehu Pottery
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
Gerald Novotny at the Czech exhibit, a Holiday Folk Fair participant since 1959
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Holiday Folk Fair International
ax, Richard and Erick from Ballet Folklórico Xanharat celebrating ‘Mexican Fiesta’ at Heritage Lane
Learn more or get involved:
- International Institute of Wisconsin
- Holiday Folk Fair International
- Sara Strieter-Eagle ZI Art & Design
- Ballet Folklórico Xanharat
- Šumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble St. Sava
- MCCC - Milwaukee Chinese Community Center
- Lithuanian Folk Dance Group
- Turam Turkish Dancers of Milwaukee
- Na Lesa Bulgarian Cultural Group
- United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee
- Dance Academy of Mexico Aztec Dancers
- Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble
- Ke Ola Nani Polynesian Adults
- American Rhythm Folk Ensemble
- Glen Gorsuch, ‘Fox Of The River Voyageur Canoe’
- NWTA-Handcrafts of the Revolutionary War
- Wisconsin Czechs, Inc.