The 83rd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival, was held Nov. 20-22, 2026 at State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis.

The three-day festival takes place annually on the weekend before Thanksgiving and offers thousands of visitors a taste of worldwide entertainment, food, art displays, vendors and hands on demonstrations.

The Holiday Folk Fair International is sponsored and organized by the International Institute of Wisconsin, a not-for-profit social service agency that promotes cultural understanding. Proceeds support IIW’s nonprofit cultural education and community programs, including Education Day, Future Global Leaders Night and the preservation of cultural heritage in southeastern Wisconsin.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the 83rd Annual Holiday Folk Fair International held Nov. 20-22, 2026.

× 1 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International The Amber Dance Lithuanian Youth Group × 2 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Šumadija Serbian Folk Dance Ensemble St. Sava × 3 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International MCCC Art & Performance Troupe Chinese Youth × 4 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Turam Turkish Dancers of Milwaukee Adults × 5 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Na Lesa Bulgarian Cultural Group × 6 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International United Donauschwaben of Milwaukee Adults × 7 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Glen Gorsuch, ‘Fox Of The River Voyageur Canoe’ × 8 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Sally Carlson and Diana Ruzicki Sauter from ‘The North West Territory Alliance-Handcrafts of the Revolutionary War’ × 9 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Independent Wood Craftsman, John Bly, creating hand crafted tops for kids & adults × 10 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Jace Dill, creating a handmade top in collaboration with Wood Craftsman, John Bly × 11 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Jace shows us how excellent his top works × 12 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International The Turkish booth offered handmade gifts at the International Bazaar × 13 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Vesile Yilmaz and Didar Asik, ‘Ebru’ Turkish Water Marbling × 14 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International ‘Ebru' Turkish Water Marbling × 15 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Dance Academy of Mexico Aztec Dancers × 16 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble × 17 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Ke Ola Nani Polynesian Group × 18 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble × 19 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble-Utah × 20 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Guest Group American Rhythm Folk Ensemble Band from Utah × 21 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Harrison Hauser and Yi Hong, Chinese Caligrapher who is creating a scripture honoring his brothers × 22 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Chinese Caligrapher, Yi Hong creates a scripture honoring, “The Three Hauser boys, Harrison, Hollis and Henery” × 23 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Diya White enjoyed a face painting makeover by Sara Strieter from Eagle ZI Art & Design × 24 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Louise Maka, enjoying a hands on Zalehu Pottery experience × 25 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Artist, Taka Erck from Zalehu Pottery × 26 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International Gerald Novotny at the Czech exhibit, a Holiday Folk Fair participant since 1959 × 27 of 27 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Holiday Folk Fair International ax, Richard and Erick from Ballet Folklórico Xanharat celebrating ‘Mexican Fiesta’ at Heritage Lane Prev Next

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