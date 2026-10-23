House of RAD — More Than a Place to Make Art

Photo by Erol Reyal
Denise DeKeuster and Tony Macias - House of RAD
House of RAD Doers, Denise DeKeuster, Personal Healing Gardens Studio and Tony Macias, Looking Wolf Studio.
House of RAD in the Menominee River Valley is more than a collection of studios, a gallery, or a building filled with artists. It is a living, evolving community built by artists, for artists, around the belief that meaningful growth happens through participation. What makes hRAD different is its commitment to doing: creating, experimenting, collaborating, mentoring, sharing knowledge, and building opportunities together.
Established and emerging artists work alongside one another, crossing disciplines and generations while developing their individual practices and contributing to something larger. Through accessible creative spaces, exhibitions, education, public engagement, and collaborative projects, hRAD connects artists with one another and the broader Milwaukee community.
Tony Macias | Looking Wolf Studio at House of RAD
Photo by Erol Reyal
Tony Macias - House of RAD
Tony Macias, multi-media artist, Looking Wolf Studio.
“People don’t grow because they make art—they grow because they engage in meaningful practices,” said Tony Macias, Looking Wolf Studio at House of RAD.
"For over 40 years, clay has been my practice of discovery, expression, and personal growth. Rooted in my Mexican and Native American heritage, and influenced by Korean and Japanese ceramic traditions, my work explores the relationship between earth, fire, form, and the human experience.
Photo by Erol Reyal
Ceramic works by Tony Macias
Handcrafted ceramic works by Tony Macias.
“I create because the process challenges me to observe, question, adapt, and embrace uncertainty. Every piece becomes a conversation between intention, material, and transformation.
“I teach because I believe meaningful creative practices help us become better human beings. Through Looking Wolf Studio at House of RAD, I share not simply the skills of making ceramics, but opportunities for curiosity, resilience, self-discovery, and human connection. Making art is my practice. Helping others discover theirs is my purpose.”
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Denise DeKeuster | Personal Healing Gardens Studio
Photo by Erol Reyal
Denise DeKeuster - House of RAD
Artist, Denise DeKeuster, Personal Healing Gardens Studio.
For Denise DeKeuster, working with clay is a return to a childhood passion and a lifelong connection with the natural world. Introduced to ceramics at age 10, she rediscovered the practice decades later through an unexpected encounter with clay that led her to artist and teacher Tony Macias.
Drawing on her background in geology and horticulture, Denise creates pottery and Personal Healing Gardens that bring together clay, plants, stones, crystals, and other natural materials.
Photo by Erol Reyal
Denise DeKeuster - House of RAD
Handcrafted ceramic works by Denise DeKeuster.
Her work reflects a belief in the energy and restorative qualities of nature. Each piece is created with intention, encouraging reflection, well-being, and a deeper connection to our surroundings.
At House of RAD, Denise continues exploring the relationship between creativity, nature, and personal healing.
Sarah Liz Lothian | Union Print / Anchor Press, Paper & Print
Photo by Erol Reyal
Sarah Liz Lothian - House of RAD
Sarah Liz Lothian inside her Installation, Re:Connect.
Sarah Liz Lothian is a Milwaukee-based printmaker and installation artist whose work explores the connections between the human body, the natural world, and the communities we inhabit.
Through layered imagery, patterns, and crochet, she reveals relationships across microscopic and expansive scales, creating physical and metaphorical connections between artwork and space.
Sarah recently completed the Emerging Artist-in-Residence program at Anchor Press, Paper & Print (AP3), located within House of RAD, alongside fellow artist Ellie Hogan. She also shares a studio with the Union Print collective at hRAD. Her exhibition Re:Connect invites visitors to discover connections often overlooked and participate in Weave Me, a collaborative weaving project celebrating the relationships that shape our shared human experience.
Emerging Artist-in-Residence
Photo by Sarah Liz Lothian.
Ellie Hogan - House of RAD
Ellie Hogan, Emerging Artist-in-Residence at Anchor Press.
Ellie Hogan explores the relationships between genealogy, memory, migration, and place, examining how personal and collective histories shape our understanding of identity and belonging.
Through her artistic practice, Ellie reconstructs fragments of remembered and inherited histories while acknowledging the stories, experiences, and connections that time has obscured or erased.
Photo by Erol Reyal
"509 Beaser Avenue" by Ellie Hogan - House of RAD
509 Beaser Avenue, 8x10 in. Etching and aquatint on paper by Ellie Hogan.
As an emerging artist-in-residence at Anchor Press, Paper & Print, located within House of RAD, Ellie developed her work alongside fellow resident Sarah Liz Lothian.
Their culminating exhibition, Re:Connect, brings two distinct artistic perspectives into conversation, revealing how connections shape our understanding of ourselves and one another.
Ellie’s work invites viewers to consider not only what we remember, but also the significance of what remains unknown.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Gallery Night MKE - House of RAD
Artist, Tony Macias speaking to visitors during, 'Gallery Night MKE' (October 16-17).
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Photo by Erol Reyal
"Weave Me!" community weaving project by Sarah Liz Lothian - House of RAD
Sarah Liz Lothian's in-progress community weaving project, "Weave Me!"
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Photo by Sarah Liz Lothian.
Sarah Liz Lothian and Ellie Hogan - House of RAD
Sarah Liz Lothian and Ellie Hogan, Gallery Night Re:Connect opening exhibition.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Gallery Night MKE - House of RAD
'Gallery Night MKE' visitors, Rondi Rork and Mark Hyde.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Gallery Night MKE - House of RAD
Gallery Night MKE' visitor, Taylor Douglas.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Ceramic works by Tony Macias
Handcrafted ceramic works by Tony Macias.
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Photo by Erol Reyal
Jenna Wilson and Courtney MacDonald - House of RAD
Jenna Wilson and Courtney MacDonald with donated art for the 23rd annual ‘Feed Your Soul Milwaukee’ arts party and auction on Friday, November 6, 2026 at House of RAD.
Upcoming events at House of RAD
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Re:Connect — Artist Talks, 4-5 p.m.
Sarah Liz Lothian and Ellie Hogan discuss their artistic practices and the themes of connection, memory, identity, and belonging explored in their exhibition.
Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
- Grill n Chill, 5-9 p.m. — Hang-out n chat with RAD artists in attendance during our potluck (every other Friday gathering).
- Re:Connect — Halloween Closing Reception — A final opportunity to experience Re:Connect and participate in Weave Me, the interactive community weaving installation.
- Feed Your Soul 2026 — The 23rd annual Feed Your Soul Milwaukee arts party and auction takes place on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the House of RAD (324 N. 12th Street, Milwaukee, WI). Tickets cost $100, (available at Feed Your Soul), with all proceeds benefiting Community Advocates.
Learn more or get involved:
- House of RAD
- Looking Wolf Studio & Personal Healing Gardens Studio-House of RAD
- Re:Connect | AP3 Artist in Residence Exhibition | Artist Talks
- Sarah Liz Lothian
- Ellie Hogan
- Anchor Press, Paper & Print
- Brandon Minga
- Feed Your Soul Milwaukee
- Feed Your Soul
- Community Advocates
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