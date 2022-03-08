Jeffrey Morin, President, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Supporting Milwaukee Arts is sponsored by Jewlers Guild, a multifaceted facility offering classes, workshop space, showcase gallery & retail store.

Growing into MIAD over the past seven years, I have found a college that genuinely lives its mission and values. We are that place where passion finds purpose for students, faculty, and staff alike. We are all students and we are all educators. We are teaming with creatives who live with courage, integrity, and kindness. And we are genuinely committed to inclusion, innovation, and community.

This is not your typical college and neither is the learning that happens here. We are proud of our gritty energy and comfortably uncomfortable with the problem-solving process in which we fail, try again, succeed, and grow.

I have grown to learn that the M in MIAD sincerely matters; being a part of Milwaukee matters. We strive to be engaged, committed, contributing members of our urban community. That is why so many of our alumni start their creative careers here in Milwaukee. That is why so many of them stay or return and add to our creative ecosystem.

