Kennita Hickman, Founder, Catera

All of my work centers on amplifying creatives and minority-owned businesses. At this moment, I know this is what I’ve been called to do. It is my contribution to equity work. I like to focus on equity through the lens of arts and businesses at the local or nano level.

Certainly, I didn’t see my life evolving this way. I thought I’d attend Howard University and work for BET and MTV. Eventually, I believed I’d make my way behind the camera. I didn’t know producing was a word or what it meant.

It seems through divine intervention (and my mom deciding I wasn’t mature enough to move out of state for college), that my career would start and flourish here. That fills me with immense gratitude. I seriously believe if you can make it here in Milwaukee, especially in the arts, especially as a person of color … You can make it everywhere!

Milwaukee is a hard-knock city. I won’t repeat any of the abysmal statistics here. What I will say is despite those challenges, I’ve been blessed to have the support of many mentors who’ve guided me through my career. And, my career has spanned as a freelance writer, radio engineer and host, artist manager, event producer, and director of an arts organization.

And, at every point, there’s been at least one person to help guide me and counsel me. Often, a person right here in Milwaukee. And, more often than not, a Black woman. This also fills me with gratitude.

I recently celebrated 2 years as a full-time entrepreneur at Catera. Something I never thought possible. Through my work, I’m still amplifying artists and businesses, but I get to ensure Milwaukee artists get paid for their work both on and off stage. It’s pretty incredible because as much as I never saw this coming, I also know it’s my start to something bigger.

I dream of building sustainable ways to support artists and businesses alike through Catera to support artists in Milwaukee and beyond.

Even if it’s small. Sometimes, as a creative entrepreneur, I wonder does my impact matter? I’m constantly shifting my thoughts on what it means to be successful. It’s not always the big thing that everyone rallies around. For me, it’s knowing every year … I helped employ a few artists. Or increased the sales for a local store. It’s still measurable and it still counts. Most importantly though, at the age of 39… It’s knowing that I made a path to make a living and do work I love with an artist community that I love. That is an absolute win!

Artwork by Chrishella Roche.

