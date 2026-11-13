Once a month, Lakefront Brewery welcomes Handcrafted Makers with over 20 local, hand-selected vendors to promote and sell their labors of love.
"Lakefront Brewery supports the arts through its Handcrafted Makers Market held throughout the year, donations to arts event fundraisers, and by hiring actors part time between performances as tour guides," said Russ Klisch, president, founder and owner of Lakefront Brewery. "Our brewery is proud to be part of the arts community, employs and encourages artists, and continues to grow the artists’ footprint in this community.”
Handcrafted Makers Market will return on Sunday December 13, 11 a.m,-3 p.m. Shop, eat, drink and support the arts! No fee to enter.
Lakefront Brewery is partnering with Kinship Community Food Center in Riverwest to gather non-perishable food items for those who need them most. Any non-expired, sealed items that you can donate would be very much appreciated.
Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Lakefront Brewery Makers Market on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026:
1 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall, 1872 N. Commerce St. on the Milwaukee River.
2 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud.
3 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Pottery by Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud.
4 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Memento Moira Studio.
5 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Adrea Jacobi, Memento Moira Studio.
6 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Memento mori and Victorian mourning inspired art and accessories.
7 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Beauty and the Beads MKE.
8 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Paige Meseck, Beauty and the Beads MKE.
9 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
1207 Wax Works.
10 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Emma and Laura, 1207 Wax Works.
11 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
1207 Wax Works.
12 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Artist, Doe Gregersen, Pockets Full of Frogs.
13 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Artist, Beverly Bartlett, Bev Bart Art.
14 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Soozie Nelson with a purchased print from Bev Bart Art
15 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Anja Notanja Sieger, Typewriter Poet & Artist.
16 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Anja Notanja Sieger.
17 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Mark Wawrzyniak, Marko’s Backyard Pottery.
18 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Marko’s Backyard Pottery.
19 of 19
Photo by Erol Reyal
Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall.
Learn more or get involved:
- Lakefront Brewery
- Beauty and the Beads MKE
- 1207 Wax Works
- Pockets Full of Frogs
- Bev Bart Art
- Milwaukee Made Mud
- Anja Notanja Sieger
- Memento Moira Studio
- Kinship Community Food Center
Related:
Russ Klisch, President, Founder & Owner of Lakefront Brewery