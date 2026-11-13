Once a month, Lakefront Brewery welcomes Handcrafted Makers with over 20 local, hand-selected vendors to promote and sell their labors of love.

"Lakefront Brewery supports the arts through its Handcrafted Makers Market held throughout the year, donations to arts event fundraisers, and by hiring actors part time between performances as tour guides," said Russ Klisch, president, founder and owner of Lakefront Brewery. "Our brewery is proud to be part of the arts community, employs and encourages artists, and continues to grow the artists’ footprint in this community.”

Handcrafted Makers Market will return on Sunday December 13, 11 a.m,-3 p.m. Shop, eat, drink and support the arts! No fee to enter.

Lakefront Brewery is partnering with Kinship Community Food Center in Riverwest to gather non-perishable food items for those who need them most. Any non-expired, sealed items that you can donate would be very much appreciated.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Lakefront Brewery Makers Market on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026:

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall, 1872 N. Commerce St. on the Milwaukee River. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Pottery by Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Memento Moira Studio. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Adrea Jacobi, Memento Moira Studio. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Memento mori and Victorian mourning inspired art and accessories. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Beauty and the Beads MKE. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Paige Meseck, Beauty and the Beads MKE. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market 1207 Wax Works. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Emma and Laura, 1207 Wax Works. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market 1207 Wax Works. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Artist, Doe Gregersen, Pockets Full of Frogs. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Artist, Beverly Bartlett, Bev Bart Art. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Soozie Nelson with a purchased print from Bev Bart Art × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Anja Notanja Sieger, Typewriter Poet & Artist. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Anja Notanja Sieger. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Mark Wawrzyniak, Marko’s Backyard Pottery. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Marko’s Backyard Pottery. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by Erol Reyal Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall. Prev Next

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Russ Klisch, President, Founder & Owner of Lakefront Brewery