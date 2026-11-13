Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

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Supporting Milwaukee Arts

Once a month, Lakefront Brewery welcomes Handcrafted Makers with over 20 local, hand-selected vendors to promote and sell their labors of love.

"Lakefront Brewery supports the arts through its Handcrafted Makers Market held throughout the year, donations to arts event fundraisers, and by hiring actors part time between performances as tour guides," said Russ Klisch, president, founder and owner of Lakefront Brewery. "Our brewery is proud to be part of the arts community, employs and encourages artists, and continues to grow the artists’ footprint in this community.”

Handcrafted Makers Market will return on Sunday December 13, 11 a.m,-3 p.m. Shop, eat, drink and support the arts! No fee to enter.

Lakefront Brewery is partnering with Kinship Community Food Center in Riverwest to gather non-perishable food items for those who need them most. Any non-expired, sealed items that you can donate would be very much appreciated.

Check-out the photo gallery by Erol Reyal of the Lakefront Brewery Makers Market on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026:

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall, 1872 N. Commerce St. on the Milwaukee River.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Pottery by Alison Coldwell, Milwaukee Made Mud.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Memento Moira Studio.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Adrea Jacobi, Memento Moira Studio.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Memento mori and Victorian mourning inspired art and accessories.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Beauty and the Beads MKE.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Paige Meseck, Beauty and the Beads MKE.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

1207 Wax Works.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Emma and Laura, 1207 Wax Works.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

1207 Wax Works.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Artist, Doe Gregersen, Pockets Full of Frogs.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Artist, Beverly Bartlett, Bev Bart Art.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Soozie Nelson with a purchased print from Bev Bart Art

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Anja Notanja Sieger, Typewriter Poet & Artist.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Anja Notanja Sieger.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Mark Wawrzyniak, Marko’s Backyard Pottery.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Marko’s Backyard Pottery.

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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Photo by Erol Reyal

Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market

Lakefront Brewery and Beer Hall.

Learn more or get involved:

Related:

 Russ Klisch, President, Founder & Owner of Lakefront Brewery