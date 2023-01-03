Mame Croze McCully, Executive Director & President, Milwaukee County Historical Society

People oftentimes tell me “I don’t really enjoy history” or “history doesn’t interest me”—but then they continue with something like “you know, my parents owned a butcher shop on the south side.” Soon the stories flow as they reminisce on growing up in the family business. They realize history is something they like. I’ve had the joy and privilege of participating in countless similar conversations during my time as the executive director of the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The Society serves the community by preserving and sharing Milwaukee’s history. We do this best by being the place to learn about and to celebrate Milwaukee. Locals and visitors alike form connections through these stories and shared experiences.

As a little girl, I visited the Society each Christmas. I remember wearing a fancy dress and sitting on Santa’s lap. Each year he gave me a mesh stocking with hard candies. I developed fond memories and, more importantly, a strong connection to this place. Fast forward 25 years and I found myself in the same place, a place with which I had a fundamental bond, and therefore already felt a sense of belonging. Shortly after this visit, an interview, I was named executive director. It is a relationship like this, an experience that fuels a connection to a specific place, that we strive to create.

The Society’s research library is ripe with opportunities to connect with Milwaukee’s past. Industry, beer, architecture, immigration and more can be found through more than one million documents and images stored in our collections and over 75,000 artifacts. Researchers have been rewarded by finding unknown family members, historic images of their homes, or naturalization papers, as examples. In the most utilitarian of ways, the documents can help people obtain IDs or prove next of kin.

The collections are just one way Society serves the public as we create connections through a variety of programs and activities. For example, we have on-site experiences such as exhibits, field trips, or special events (a talk by John Gurda is next on Jan. 12). We also provide off-site experiences such as in-school visits by our educator or our Viewaukee program. The Society also operates three historic sites.

Most importantly, all are welcome at the Milwaukee County Historical Society. If you are just visiting, new to Milwaukee, and want to learn about your adopted hometown, or if you grew up here and want to research a favorite childhood spot, this is your Historical Society, and we invite you to be a part of it. Just a tip though, if you visit – this may be the event that connects you, and 25 years later you might find yourself as the executive director.

